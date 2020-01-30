The House of the United States votes to repeal the war authorization of Iraq | USA news

Refocusing a debate on President Donald Trump's movements in the Middle East amid the Senate impeachment trial, the Democratic-controlled House on Thursday approved measures that reaffirm congressional authority over war powers.

The House approved a proposal to repeal the authorization of the 2002 Congress for the war in Iraq, as well as a plan to prevent tax dollars from being used to take military action against Iran without congressional approval. The repeal of the 2002 authorization was approved by a vote of 236-166, while the financing measure on Iran passed 228-175.

Plus:

The actions follow a January 9 House vote that says President Trump must seek congressional approval before taking military action against Iran.

The Democrats said the three measures, taken together, would reaffirm the constitutional authority of Congress on issues of war and peace and send US forces in danger.

"For too long, Congress has been absent in actions on issues of war and peace," said Democratic Representative Barbara Lee, who sponsored the measure that repeals the 2002 war authorization.

He called the revocation vote a long time ago. "It is time to finish giving blank checks to any president to fight endless wars," he said.

Noting that the presidents of both sides have used the "outdated,quot; resolution of 2002 to justify military action in a large number of countries, Lee said leaving the resolution in place "is not only dangerous but irresponsible."

Republicans said Lee and other Democrats were the ones who acted irresponsibly.

"After President Trump took decisive action to eliminate a brutal Iranian terrorist responsible for the deaths of hundreds of Americans, Democrats now seek to restrict our president and restrict his ability to protect our nation," said Rep. Steve Scalise , the Republican House number 2.

The bills sponsored by Lee and Rep. Ro Khanna "severely restrict the president's authority to protect Americans from terrorist threats and fight ISIS," Scalise said, referring to ISIL.

Democrats' bills "do not offer solutions,quot; to war authorization concerns, "only restrictions that embolden Iran," Scalise said.

Khanna said the measure does not prevent the president from acting to defend American interests, but said Congress must authorize the spending of US resources on any military action.

"It is time for Congress to reaffirm our portfolio power and make it clear to any president that they should come to us before taking any offensive military action. War must always be the last resort," Khanna said.

The House of Representatives passed a non-binding resolution on January 9 that states that Trump must seek congressional approval before taking further military action against Iran. The vote followed on January 3 USA. drone attack that killed Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani in Iraq.

The president of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, in announcing the vote of the House, described Soleimani's murder as "provocative and disproportionate."

Democrats and several Republicans considered the Trump administration's reports of the attack inadequate, adding that officials did not provide enough details on why the attack was justified.

The Senate has not acted on the proposal of Democratic Senator Tim Kaine claiming that Trump must seek congressional approval before taking further military action against Iran. Kaine said earlier this month that he has at least 51 votes to support the bipartisan resolution.