The Good Place Series Finale sticks to the fork landing

Well they Six feet below & # 39;d us.

After last week's episode of The good place, which reconfigured the future life in an infinite paradise from which he could leave and move on when he decided, we had the feeling that the only way the end could go was to that door.

Indeed, within the first Jeremy Bearimys, Jason finally played a perfect game of Madden with his father and informed his girlfriend Janet that he was ready to leave. DJ made his own farewell party and performed with his dance team for the last time, and then sat on the bench that is conveniently next to the door to wait, until he is ready.

Of course it didn't happen at that time. He had made a necklace for Janet, which he had later lost before he could give it to her, so he waited a thousand bearimys for her to come back so he could give it to her. When he finally returned with Chidi, he followed her right behind him, and we sobbed.