The Good Place Series Finale sticks to the fork landing

Well they Six feet below & # 39;d us.
After last week's episode of The good place, which reconfigured the future life in an infinite paradise from which he could leave and move on when he decided, we had the feeling that the only way the end could go was to that door.
Indeed, within the first Jeremy Bearimys, Jason finally played a perfect game of Madden with his father and informed his girlfriend Janet that he was ready to leave. DJ made his own farewell party and performed with his dance team for the last time, and then sat on the bench that is conveniently next to the door to wait, until he is ready.
Of course it didn't happen at that time. He had made a necklace for Janet, which he had later lost before he could give it to her, so he waited a thousand bearimys for her to come back so he could give it to her. When he finally returned with Chidi, he followed her right behind him, and we sobbed.
Tahani almost crossed the door after finally spending time with his sister and his parents he always wanted, until he realized that a different future was waiting for him. Then he went to work with the architects, with a special bow tie that Michael gave him.
When Eleanor realized that Chidi's time was almost over (because he was reading the Da Vinci Code), he panicked. She took him to Athens and Paris, and begged him to stay with her, since she was not yet ready to leave. He agreed at first, but then he realized that he couldn't ask him to do that.
Instead, she asked him to leave before she was awake, and when she woke up, there was an incredible Chidi calendar waiting for her on her pillow.
Eleanor was not yet ready to leave, and could not understand why. First he thought he needed to help Mindy St. Clair, and convinced the Queen of Medium Place to take the exam, as soon as Tahani was certified as an architect.
That didn't work out completely, but he realized what he had to do as soon as he saw Michael try and couldn't get through the door. He begged the judge to make Michael human, and finally he agreed. Janet was allowed to turn Michael into a human named Michael Realman, with enough money in a bank account to not starve but not be entitled.
Then he went to live his best life on earth, organized parties, made friends, got a dog named Jason and took guitar lessons from Mary Steenburgen, the real-life wife of Ted Danson.
After sharing a daisy with Janet and reflecting on the mystery of what might happen when she crossed the door, Eleanor finally crossed the door and turned into a small light that went down until she found a man checking her mail.
The guy first threw an email that was not his, but with a little guidance from the small light, instead he took the mail to his real recipient, Michael. It was a coupon for Coyote Joe's, and he made Michael happy as a fork.
As we said, we had the feeling that we would spend this end watching the gang play the rest of their past lives before watching them move forward, and it really was exactly what we needed to see. It was like an hour of therapy that was desperately needed this week, and we couldn't ask for more.
Goodbye to The good place, a show unlike any other.
The good place transmitted by NBC.
ME! and NBC are part of the NBC Universal family.