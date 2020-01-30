The former star of & # 39; Glee & # 39; Mark Salling collapsed & # 39; upon learning of his suicide

%MINIFYHTML812f31a8c3747ddd9210f677f3a35f9d11% %MINIFYHTML812f31a8c3747ddd9210f677f3a35f9d12%

Actress Georgie Leahy, who was getting a manicure in the manicure salon when the news of the actor's death was known, says that his death & # 39; evoked so many complex feelings & # 39; for & # 39; everything that was charged & # 39 ;.

Mark SallingThe ex-girlfriend has finally broken her silence about the tragic death of the actor. Two years after the representation of Noah "Puck" Puckerman in "Joy"He took his life at 35, Georgie Leahy He opened up about his reaction to the news of his sudden death, as well as his thoughts about his arrest for possession of child pornography.

The 32-year-old woman talked about Salling's death during an episode of her podcast "Georgie and Friends" and in The New York Post. Admitting that "he collapsed in the beauty salon" upon hearing the news, he said: "It was devastating." Then he explained: "What happened with Mark evoked so many complex feelings. I didn't feel I had permission to hurt myself for everything that was accused of him."

Leahy started dating Salling in 2015 after they met at a birthday party for "Twilight"actor Kellan Lutz. "I heard this guy talk about how his legs ached because he made a & # 39; leg day & # 39;" he recalled. "I asked him: & # 39; Are you a personal trainer? & # 39; And he looked at me funny. Then we started talking and we exchanged numbers."

Leahy admitted not having recognized Salling until her first date at her ranch in Sunland. From the deceased actor, she said: "He was an excellent pianist and sang his original music and versions like Justin Bieber& # 39; s & # 39; What do you mean? & # 39; Every time I listen to the song, they transport me back to be with Mark. "

Their relationship began to crumble when Salling was arrested on charges of child pornography in December 2015. "My brain was going crazy," Leahy recalled how she felt when her younger sister notified her about it. "I tried to call Mark to find out what was going on, but the police had confiscated his phone."

Still, Leahy said she was "there for him" as much as he could. "I wanted him to know that he has me," he explained. About his last meeting at his home in February 2016, Leahy said: "We hugged and sat together in total silence. I desperately wanted him to say," It's not true "or" They've prepared me. "She added:" I think that he was trying to protect me. "

Salling pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography in October 2017. However, weeks before his sentence, his body was found hanging from a tree near a riverbed in Sunland. Leahy did not attend her funeral. However, she said: "I still loved him. I wanted to contact his mother to tell him how wonderful his son was."