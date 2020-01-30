The evolution of George Kittle in the latest example of the NFL star of the Iowa closed-wing pipe

The 49ers tight end, George Kittle, was asked about the evolution of his position at the San Francisco team hotel on Tuesday, part of the build-up of Super Bowl 54's Sunday showdown against the Chiefs.

"The closed wing position has evolved a lot," Kittle said. "From traditional wide things to Dallas Clark to (Rob Gronkowski), to (Travis Kelce), to (Zach Ertz). There is Tony Gonzalez. He has evolved a lot. You have guys who can do both."

Kittle, which has consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and has become one of the best closed-end blocking of the game, can do both. That he mentioned Clark first among that list of closed wings is not an accident.

Clark is part of an Iowa pipeline that has produced 11 draft picks in the post since Kirk Ferentz took over in 1999. Clark was a first-round pick in 2003 and lived up to the turnover with the Colts. Kittle, however, was a fifth-round pick in 2017. One might wonder how that happened, given the 6-4 and 250-pound tight end talent that shined with the 49ers.

Return to the pipe to find the answer.

Year Player Round 2000 Austin Wheatley 5 5 2003 Dallas Clark one 2004 Erik Jensen 7 7 2005 Tony Jackson 6 6 2007 Scott Chandler 4 4 2009 Brandon Myers 6 6 2010 Tony Moeaki 3 2014 C.J. Fiedorowicz 3 2017 George kittle 5 5 2019 T.J. Hockenson one 2019 Noah fant one

Ferentz likes to joke about it, every time Iowa loses a game when he was Hayden Fry's assistant coach in the 1980s, his wife said he wasn't thrown into the tight end long enough. That was not a problem with Kittle, even if he proved to be a late bloomer in college.

"That's one of the things that people might not appreciate in the NFL," Ferentz told Sporting News. "When I was training there for six years, sometimes in the exploration you forget that the boys have the potential to grow and improve when they reach the NFL. George is a great illustration of that. He was a late bloomer in high school and just to say that also happened outside the university. "

Ferentz said Kittle, whose father Bruce was captain of the 1981 Rose Bowl team and his mother Jan was a basketball star in Drake, was a late addition to the recruitment process. It was a 6-3, 200 pounds that had potential in the closed wing or in the outer supporter.

The rise of George Kittle in the tight end began in Iowa. https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/62/f6/george-kittle-022020-getty-ftrjpg_cphm891yf1c61wcqysm1pwejo.jpg?t=-227006625,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Kittle grew up in his closed-wing role, playing through injuries in his last two seasons to compile 42 catches for 604 yards and 10 touchdowns: not exactly large numbers, although perhaps an explanation of how he fell to the fifth round.

"He played well and had some quick plays that were like & # 39; Whoa & # 39 ;, but maybe it wasn't as consistent as what they were looking for," Ferentz said of Kittle. "Being a fifth-round pick was probably fair. I was between a third and sixth round boy, but I think the moral of the story is that it has continued to improve."

Ferentz sees some things that have taken Kittle's game to the same level as those closed ends he talked about.

"It has grown since he got there," Ferentz said. "We don't expect that to happen often. He is now a taller guy. He seems to have 6-5 or 6-6 in the field."

Ferentz also recognized Kittle's versatility, but said it's his blockade that has stood out most in the last two San Francisco games against the Vikings and the Packers.

"I don't remember seeing any closed-wing block as it has constantly done," Ferentz said. "It has been very, very impressive. A lot of credit goes to George."

That's great for the Iowa closed-wing line, which Kittle can now represent on the biggest soccer stage.

"We try not to ruin them if we get a good one," Ferentz said. "He was a really good player here, but now he's more than good. He's playing super football. As a coach, you appreciate him."