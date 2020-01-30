The director of & # 39; Miss Americana & # 39; responds to Taylor Swift's rumor of commitment

%MINIFYHTMLc4e4b1480466880395c3b40ef01b165111% %MINIFYHTMLc4e4b1480466880395c3b40ef01b165112%

People have been speculating if the singer of & # 39; You Need to Calm Down & # 39; She is engaged to her boyfriend Joe Alwyn after they've seen her wearing a ring on her left finger in the documentary.

Taylor Swiftdocumentary film "Miss americana"It may shed light on his personal life more than he expected. Before the movie premiere on January 31, several advances have been made for the visual pleasure of fans and they present an important hint of compromise."

In one scene, when the 30-year-old singer talks about her political stance, she is excited to talk about her disapproval of elected Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn, who comes from her home state of Tennessee. While she proclaims: "I want to be on the right side of the story," she gestures with her hands and reveals a ring on her left finger.

The vision of the sparkler is enough to make Swifties begin to speculate if the country's superstar has engaged with her British actor boyfriend. Joe alwyn.

While Taylor has not commented on the engagement rumor, Lana Wilson, who directed the documentary, has addressed speculation after the film's premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. Apparently being surprised with the discovery of the hint of the engagement and the question, the director said: "Whoa. I will have to revisit that scene."

This is not the first time it is said that Taylor and Joe got engaged. The creator of hits "Shake It Off" provoked the same rumor with the main song of his latest album "Lover". In the single, she sings: "I take this magnetic force from a man to be my lover" and "My heart has been borrowed and yours has been blue," which sound like marriage vows and seem to hint at their impending nuptials.

As lovers continue to maintain their discreet romance, they have never addressed the rumor of commitment. Joe, however, has talked about being the inspiration of Taylor's love songs, saying "it's flattering."

Taylor "Miss Americana" will come to Netflix. The documentary is billed to give "a raw and emotionally revealing look at Taylor Swift, one of the most iconic artists of our time as she learns to accept her role not only as a composer and performer, but as a woman who harnesses all the power of his voice. "