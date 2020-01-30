The Blue Bay LPGA tournament in China was canceled due to a coronavirus emergency | Golf news

%MINIFYHTMLef65975e982b5da94a8aaa22784069b511% %MINIFYHTMLef65975e982b5da94a8aaa22784069b512%





The Blue Bay LPGA has been canceled

The LPGA has announced that the Blue Bay LPGA tournament to be held in China in March has been canceled due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Several major sporting events scheduled to take place in China this year are under threat, and the World Athletics Championship has already been postponed until next year due to concerns about the virus that has now claimed more than 170 lives.

The European Tour has announced that they are "monitoring the situation,quot; before they consider suspending the China Volvo Open in Shenzhen in April, but the Blue Bay LPGA is now out of the ladies' schedule.

Gaby López has not yet had the opportunity to defend his title.

Tournament officials decided to cancel the event after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a global public health emergency.

A statement issued by the LPGA said: "Given the current health concerns and important travel restrictions established due to the coronavirus in China, the LPGA together with our partners in China have made the decision to cancel the Blue Bay 2020 LPGA, which was scheduled for March 5 and 8 on Hainan Island.

"Every time you cancel an event, it is a difficult decision and we appreciate how hard our titular partner (Blue Bay), IMG, China LPGA and the China Golf Association have worked to organize an amazing event.

"The health and safety of our players, fans and everyone who works at the event is always our top priority. While we are disappointed that the tournament does not take place this season, we hope to return to Blue Bay in 2021 and for many years to come ".

Gaby López was the most recent winner of the tournament in November 2018, and the event was not played last year to relocate it from fall to spring.

Mikko Korhonen hopes to defend his Volvo China Open title in April

The Volvo China Open is still scheduled for April 23 and 26, but a spokesman for the European Circuit said: "Following the outbreak of coronavirus in China, we maintain regular contact with the appropriate Chinese and international authorities to ensure we have health and the latest safety Travel tips.

"The Volvo China Open from April 23 to 26 in Shenzhen is still on our calendar, but we continue to monitor the situation closely. As in all our tournaments, the well-being of players, spectators and staff remains our absolute priority." .