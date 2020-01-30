The anniversary of Gandhi's death galvanizes India's anti-CAA protesters | India News

%MINIFYHTML1eba58881c61a513466660522663a3d311% %MINIFYHTML1eba58881c61a513466660522663a3d312%

New Delhi, India – Dozens of people, carrying banners and three-colored flags of India, form a human chain near a door of the Mughal era in the capital, New Delhi, to commemorate the anniversary of the death of the iconic freedom fighter, Mahatma Gandhi.

As more people on Thursday afternoon joined the chain and the organizers called for silence in memory of Gandhi, a contingent of police stationed nearby rushed to the scene and stopped them.

While the cops were Grouping the detainees in buses parked there, another group of people carrying a large Indian flag that extended up to several meters emerged from the other side of the road.

Directed by activist Yogendra Yadav and the chief lawyer of the Supreme Court, Prashant Bhushan, the group sang the national anthem of India and raised slogans.

"Bapu, we will fulfill your dream of a secular India," they shouted. Gandhi is affectionately referred to by many Indians as Bapu (father in Hindi).

Delhi police officers who detain people gathered to form a human chain on the anniversary of Gandhi's death (Bilal Kuchay / Al Jazeera)

& # 39; Police resorting to excesses & # 39;

Within minutes, the new group of protesters was also arrested. "These (policemen) are breaking the law and resorting to excesses," Bhushan told reporters as they took him away.

Nand Kishore Shukla, a protester, said police prevented them from remembering Bapu.

"We meet here in memory of Gandhi, but the police do not allow us to make a human chain," he told Al Jazeera.

The organizers said that thousands of people were expected to participate in the human chain. They alleged that the police revoked the permit at the last moment and detained the people.

Authorities even closed three subway stations in the area and deployed police in various parts of the capital to prevent people from gathering for protests.

"We expected between 15,000 and 20,000 people to appear," said Amrita Johri, one of the activists.

However, a few hundred managed to gather near the Red Fort of the Mughal era and held a peaceful protest.

Anti-CAA protesters forming a human chain at the Delhi gate of the Mughal era in the capital (Bilal Kuchay / Al Jazeera)

Why Gandhi Matters

The Indians observe on January 30 of each year as a day to honor the martyrdom of Gandhi, and the main leaders of the country pay homage in Raj Ghat, an extensive monument on the banks of the Yamuna River in New Delhi.

However, this year, the day gained more importance for tens of thousands of protesters across India, who have been taking to the streets for more than a month to demand the withdrawal of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which critics violate the secular constitution of India. and is anti-muslim

Gandhi is considered a pet for a secular and inclusive India. His model of affirming the truth and peaceful resistance through fasting is frequently emulated by Indian protesters.

Gandhi lived and died for Hindu-Muslim harmony. Ramachandra Guha, historian

On Thursday, several civil society groups and student bodies across India called for protests to "save,quot; secularism that, they say, is under threat under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

On January 30, 1948, Gandhi was killed by Nathuram Godse, a Hindu fan who accused the fighter for the freedom to please Muslims and held him responsible for the country's partition in 1947, which led to the formation of Pakistan.

Born on October 2, 1869 in Porbandar, in the western state of Gujarat, the nonviolent resistance of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi not only led India to a successful campaign for the independence of the British in 1947, but also inspired movements by the civil rights and freedoms throughout the world.

"Gandhi defended a secular India, and was killed for saying that India should be a secular country where we grant rights to all, including minorities, especially Muslims," ​​Johri told Al Jazeera.

Modi, second left and Interior Minister Amit Shah, center, with other BJP leaders holding a portrait of Gandhi that was presented to them during an election campaign in New Delhi (Altaf Qadri / AP)

The "double speech,quot; on the right in Gandhi

Despite Godse, who is believed to be a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), killing Gandhi, the right of India, ironically, has always appropriated Gandhi as a national figure.

RSS, which is inspired by European fascism between the two world wars, is the ideological mentor of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and heads a network of organizations accused of inciting hatred and violence against Muslim and Christian minorities in India .

Since Modi came to power in 2014, he has invoked Gandhi not only in his public statements, but also in several policies initiated by his government, the most famous being the Clean India campaign.

Modi has also used Gandhi to defend the CAA.

"Again, the citizenship law is not to revoke anyone's citizenship, but to grant it. After independence, Mahatma Gandhi and other great leaders of the time believed that India should grant citizenship to the persecuted religious minorities of Pakistan," he said. earlier this month. during a speech in the eastern state of West Bengal.

Many in India accuse Modi and his group of speaking doubly about Gandhi.

Several BJP leaders and supporters have openly expressed their admiration for Godse, calling him a patriot, including hard-line parliament member Pragya Singh Thakur, who was once charged with terrorism.

"(Gandhi) was killed by the cruel ideology of hate and today the same ideology is ruling India," a left-wing student activist told Al Jazeera Kawalpreet Kaur.

& # 39; CAA a step towards the Hindu nation & # 39;

Speaking to Al Jazeera, Indian historian and columnist Ramachandra Guha accused the BJP of "distorting and falsifying,quot; Gandhi's views on a subject like CAA.

"Gandhi lived and died for Hindu-Muslim harmony. Gandhi wanted Muslims in India to have equal and full rights. The new legislation puts them under threat and makes them vulnerable and insecure," he said.

Guha said anti-CAA protesters have adopted nonviolent means of protest, which is in line with Gandhi's principles.

"But it is the government that betrays Gandhi at every step," he said. "CAA is a step to make India a Hindu nation and that Gandhi would have totally opposed it."

Gandhi and other great leaders of the time believed that India should grant citizenship to persecuted religious minorities in Pakistan. Narendra Modi, Indian Prime Minister

BJP spokesman Shahnawaz Hussain rejected the accusations and said his party believes in "sabka saath, sabka vikas,quot; (a slogan from the BJP survey that means fraternity and development for all).

"If India had wanted to be a Hindu state, it would have become one a long time ago, but India chose to be a secular and democratic nation," he said.

Hussain said the BJP has "fulfilled Gandhi's dream,quot; by bringing to the CAA. "Today, Gandhi's soul would be happy," he said.

National protests against the CAA

Last month, the Indian parliament approved the CAA to grant citizenship to non-Muslims from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, who arrived in India before 2015. The BJP called it a "humanitarian gesture."

However, opposition parties and critics say the law goes against the secular constitution of India and is destined to convert the country's 200 million Muslims, who make up almost 15 percent of its 1.3 billion inhabitants, in second class citizens.

Seen along with a National Registry of Citizens (NRC) proposed at the national level and a continuous exercise of the National Population Registry (NPR), many fear that the measures will force people to prove their nationality by displaying the required documents.

A large number of Indians, mainly their poor, say they have no inherited documents to prove their citizenship. Muslims fear that the movements are aimed at their marginalization.

Fears about CAA, NRC and NPR have sparked mass protests across India, in which at least 29 people have lost their lives since December 11.

On Thursday, an armed man, who cannot be identified as a minor, opened fire on a crowd of protesters in New Delhi, injuring a Kashmir student administered by India.