The alteration of Jesy Nelson's boyfriend & # 39; totally sorry & # 39; with the photographer after his NTA won

In a statement he issued on social media, Chris Hughes apologizes to the Little Mix member and his fans for distracting anyone from his victory at the National Television Awards in Great Britain.

jesy Nelsonboyfriend of Chris Hughes He apologized to her for fighting with a photographer after his victory at the National Television Awards of Great Britain on Tuesday, January 28.

The British reality television star faces a police investigation into the incident, which took place outside the InterContinental London – O2 hotel, spoiling a night in which the Small mix The singer was honored with an award for her cyber bullying documentary, "Odd One Out."

In a statement posted on his Instagram Stories account, he said he was provoked and acted in self-defense.

"I want to address the altercation of the last nights," he explained. "I was having an amazing night celebrating the prize that my girlfriend deservedly won."

"After leaving our hotel, a particular paparazzi decided to repeatedly call me a name that my worst enemy would not call, and physically try to initiate an altercation. As everyone can see, I retaliated against this, which I totally regret. I am human." .

Apologizing to Jesy and his fans, he added: "It is no different from anyone else. However, I want everyone to know that this was only in self-defense. I hope that the people I care about, including my followers, family and friends, can understand me and forgive me. "

"Tonight was about Jesy's victory and I'm sorry I distracted someone from this. Ultimately, I'm the most proud boyfriend and I want to congratulate my amazing girlfriend on a well-deserved victory. I'm very proud of you."

Police officers have confirmed that they are investigating a report of assault and criminal damage, made in the hours after the ceremony at the O2 Arena in London.

Jesy thanked Chris for "raising me every day and making me feel confident" in an emotional acceptance speech after his special documentary won in the event category at the event.