The $ 28 million mansion of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli is for sale

Full house star Lori Loughlin and her fashion tycoon husband Mossimo Giannulli they are separating from their luxurious Bel Air mansion, according to TMZ. The couple has quietly put their beautiful house on the market for $ 28,650,000, and is in one of the most sought-after places in Los Angeles. The house is 12,000 square feet and includes 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms.

While the two have been dealing with legal problems due to their alleged involvement in the recent university admission scandal and the next trial, sources confirm to the media that this movement has nothing to do with their current problems with the law. . Apparently, Mossimo has always been a big fan of architecture, and the couple tends to change their properties every few years.

What is the only reason why someone would want to separate from this magnificent compound. The property is full of beautiful vegetation, a living room and a library with panels. It is safe to say that this place is practically heaven on earth.