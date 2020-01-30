The 100 most expensive soccer transfers of all time

Neymar completed his move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain for an amazing rate of € 222 million in the summer of 2017 and the great offers have not stopped since then, with Kylian Mbappe joining him in Paris for € 145m plus € 35m in bonds
As a result of his transfer to the French capital, the Brazilian is now the most expensive player of all time, as he broke the previous record of Manchester United player Paul Pogba, who arrived at Old Trafford in 2016 from Juventus for 105 million of euros. Mbappe, meanwhile, moves to second place on the list.
The massive disbursement of Atlético de Madrid for Joao Félix del Benfica of 126 million euros in July 2019 makes the Portuguese star the third highest on our list.
Philippe Coutinho's move from Liverpool to Barcelona in January 2018 now places him in fourth place, while the catches of the French duo Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele by Barça del Atlético de Madrid and Borussia Dortmund respectively see them ahead of Pogba .
The transfer of Eden Hazard to Real Madrid from Chelsea for € 100m plus accessories places him tied for ninth. Cristiano Ronaldo ranks nine and 11 on the list, with his transfer to Juventus in the summer of 2018 eclipsing the cost of his transfer to Real Madrid from Manchester United nine years earlier.
You can see the full list of the most expensive soccer players in the world below.
- The most expensive British player
- Most expensive teenager
- Most expensive defender
- More expensive goalkeeper
- Biggest transfer outside Europe
|Pos.
|Player
|Clubs
|Year
|Share
|one
|Neymar
|Barcelona – PSG
|2017
|€ 222m
|two
|Kylian Mbappe
|Monaco – PSG
|2017
|€ 145m (+ € 35m)
|3
|Joao Felix
|Benfica – Atlético de Madrid
|2019
|€ 126m
|4 4
|Philippe Coutinho
|Liverpool – Barcelona
|2018
|€ 120m (+ € 40m)
|5 5
|Antoine Griezmann
|Atlético de Madrid – Barcelona
|2019
|€ 120m
|6 6
|Ousmane Dembele
|Borussia Dortmund – Barcelona
|2017
|€ 105m (+ € 45m)
|7 7
|Paul Pogba
|Juventus – Manchester United
|2016
|€ 105m
|8
|Gareth Bale
|Tottenham – Real Madrid
|2013
|€ 100.8m
|9 9
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Real Madrid – Juventus
|2018
|€ 100m
|9 9
|Eden Hazard
|Chelsea – Real Madrid
|2019
|€ 100m (+ € 40m)
|eleven
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Manchester United – Real Madrid
|2009
|€ 94m
|12
|gonzalo Higuain
|Napoli – Juventus
|2016
|€ 90m
|13
|Harry maguire
|Leicester City – Manchester United
|2019
|€ 87.1m
|14
|Neymar
|Santos – Barcelona
|2013
|€ 86.2m
|fifteen
|Romelu Lukaku
|Everton – Manchester United
|2017
|€ 84.8m
|sixteen
|Virgil van Dijk
|Southampton – Liverpool
|2018
|€ 84.5m
|17
|Luis Suarez
|Liverpool – Barcelona
|2014
|€ 82.3m
|18 years
|James Rodriguez
|Monaco – Real Madrid
|2014
|€ 80m
|18 years
|Kepa Arrizabalaga
|Athletic Bilbao – Chelsea
|2018
|€ 80m
|18 years
|Lucas Hernandez
|Atlético de Madrid – Bayern Munich
|2019
|€ 80m
|18 years
|Romelu Lukaku
|Manchester United – Inter
|2019
|€ 80m
|22
|Nicolas Pepe
|Lille – Arsenal
|2019
|€ 79m
|2. 3
|Alvaro Morata
|Real Madrid – Chelsea
|2017
|€ 78.9m
|24
|Zinedine Zidane
|Juventus – Real Madrid
|2001
|€ 77.5m
|25
|Matthijs de Ligt
|Ajax – Juventus
|2019
|€ 75m (+ € 10.5m)
|26
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Wolfsburg – Manchester City
|2015
|€ 75m
|27
|Jong Frenkie
|Ajax-Barcelona
|2019
|€ 75m
|28
|Angel Di Maria
|Real Madrid – Manchester United
|2014
|€ 74.6m
|29
|Alisson becker
|Rome – Liverpool
|2018
|€ 73m
|30
|Luka Jovic
|Frankfurt – Real Madrid
|2019
|€ 70m
|30
|Rodri
|Atlético de Madrid – Manchester City
|2019
|€ 70m
|32
|Zlatan Ibrahimovic
|Inter – Barcelona
|2009
|€ 69.5m
|33
|Raheem Sterling
|Liverpool – Manchester City
|2015
|€ 69.1m
|3. 4
|Riyad Mahrez
|Leicester City – Manchester City
|2019
|€ 67.8m
|35
|Diego Costa
|Chelsea – Atlético de Madrid
|2018
|€ 66m
|36
|Thomas Lemar
|Monaco – Atlético de Madrid
|2018
|€ 65m
|36
|Kaka
|AC Milan – Real Madrid
|2009
|€ 65m
|36
|Aymeric Laporte
|Athletic Club – Manchester City
|2018
|€ 65m
|36
|Joao Cancelo
|Juventus – Manchester City
|2019
|65 million euros (including Danilo)
|40
|Edinson Cavani
|Napoli – PSG
|2013
|€ 64.5m
|41
|Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
|Borussia Dortmund – Arsenal
|2018
|€ 63.75m
|42
|David Luiz
|Chelsea – PSG
|2014
|€ 62.5m
|43
|Angel Di Maria
|Manchester United – PSG
|2015
|61.6 million euros
|44
|Oscar
|Chelsea – Shanghai SIPG
|2017
|€ 60.3m
|Four. Five
|Naby Keita
|RB Leipzig – Liverpool
|2018
|€ 60m
|46
|Luis Figo
|Barcelona – Real Madrid
|2000
|€ 60m
|47
|Tanguy Ndombele
|Lyon – Tottenham
|2019
|€ 60m
|48
|Fernando Torres
|Liverpool – Chelsea
|2011
|€ 59m
|49
|Fred
|Shakhtar Donetsk – Manchester United
|2018
|€ 58.9m
|fifty
|Jorginho
|Napoli – Chelsea
|2018
|€ 58.9m
|51
|Helmet
|Zenit – Shanghai SIPG
|2016
|€ 58.6m
|52
|Benjamin Mendy
|Monaco – Manchester City
|2017
|€ 58.2m
|53
|John stones
|Everton – Manchester City
|2016
|58 million euros
|54
|Kyle walker
|Tottenham – Manchester City
|2017
|€ 56.7m
|55
|Hernan crespo
|Parma – Lazio
|2000
|€ 55m
|55
|Bruno Fernandes
|Sporting – Manchester United
|2020
|€ 55m (+ € 25m)
|57
|Alexandre Lacazette
|Lyon – Arsenal
|2017
|€ 53m (+ € 7m)
|58
|Gianluigi Buffon
|Parma – Juventus
|2001
|€ 52m
|59
|Eliaquim Mangala
|Porto – Manchester City
|2014
|€ 51.7m
|60 60
|Alex Teixeira
|Shakhtar Donetsk – Jiangsu Suning
|2016
|€ 50m
|60 60
|Bernardo Silva
|Monaco – Manchester City
|2017
|€ 50m
|60 60
|Fabinho
|Monaco – Liverpool
|2018
|€ 50m
|60 60
|Eder Militao
|Porto – Real Madrid
|2019
|€ 50m
|60 60
|Aaron Wan-Bissaka
|Crystal Palace – Manchester United
|2019
|€ 50m
|Sixty-five
|Anthony Martial
|Monaco – Manchester United
|2015
|€ 49.3m
|66
|Gylfi Sigurdsson
|Swansea City – Everton
|2017
|€ 49.2m
|67
|Christian Vieri
|Lazio – Inter
|1999
|€ 49m
|68
|Gaizka Mendieta
|Valencia – Lazio
|2001
|€ 48m
|68
|Ferland Mendy
|Lyon – Real Madrid
|2019
|€ 48m
|70
|Mesut Ozil
|Real Madrid – Arsenal
|2013
|€ 47m
|71
|Juan Sebastian Veron
|Lazio – Manchester United
|2001
|€ 46m
|71
|Rio Fernando
|Leeds United – Manchester United
|2002
|€ 46m
|71
|Ronaldo
|Inter – Real Madrid
|2002
|€ 46m
|71
|Juan kill
|Chelsea – Manchester United
|2014
|€ 46m
|71
|Douglas Costa
|Bayern Munich – Juventus
|2017
|€ 46m
|76
|Christian Benteke
|Aston Villa – Liverpool
|2015
|€ 45.8m
|77
|James Rodriguez
|Porto – Monaco
|2013
|€ 45m
|77
|Joao Mario
|Sporting C.P. – Inter
|2016
|€ 45m
|77
|Granit Xhaka
|Borussia Monchengladbach – Arsenal
|2016
|€ 45m
|80
|Tiemoue Bakayoko
|Monaco – Chelsea
|2017
|€ 45m
|80
|Richarlison
|Watford – Everton
|2018
|€ 45m
|80
|Vinicius Junior
|Flamengo – Real Madrid
|2018
|€ 45m
|80
|Rodrygo
|Santos – Real Madrid
|2019
|€ 45m
|80
|Matthew Kovacic
|Real Madrid – Chelsea
|2019
|€ 45m
|80
|Sebastien Haller
|Eintracht Frankfurt – West Ham
|2019
|€ 45m
|86
|Nemanja Matic
|Chelsea – Manchester United
|2017
|€ 44.7m
|87
|Youri Tielemans
|Monaco – Leicester City
|2019
|€ 44.6m
|88
|Leroy Sane
|Schalke – Manchester City
|2016
|€ 44m
|89
|Andriy Schevchenko
|AC Milan – Chelsea
|2006
|€ 43.9m
|90
|Robinho
|Real Madrid – Manchester City
|2008
|€ 43m
|90
|Radamel Falcao
|Atlético de Madrid – Monaco
|2013
|€ 43m
|92
|Alexis Sanchez
|Barcelona – Arsenal
|2014
|€ 42.5m
|93
|Rui Costa
|Fiorentina – AC Milan
|2001
|€ 42m
|93
|Javier Pastore
|Palermo – PSG
|2011
|€ 42m
|93
|Thiago Silva
|AC Milan – PSG
|2012
|€ 42m
|93
|Jackson Martinez
|Atlético de Madrid – Guangzhou Evergrande
|2016
|€ 42m
|93
|Henrikh Mkhitaryan
|Borussia Dortmund – Manchester United
|2016
|€ 42m
|93
|Mohamed Salah
|Rome – Liverpool
|2017
|€ 42m
|99
|Leonardo Bonucci
|Juventus – AC Milan
|2017
|€ 42m
|100
|Lilian Thuram
|Parma – Juventus
|2001
|€ 41.5m
|100
|Corentin Tolisso
|Lyon – Bayern Munich
|2017
|€ 41.5m
The most expensive British player
Gareth Bale is the most expensive British player of all time, since it cost Real Madrid 100.8 million euros in 2013.
At that time, Bale was the most expensive player in history, but he fell to eighth in the ranking in 2019. He is now behind players like Paul Pogba, Antoine Griezmann and Philippe Coutinho.
The most expensive English player in history, by the way, is Manchester United defender Harry Maguire, who joined from Leicester City in 2019 for 87.1 million euros.
Most expensive teenager
Kylian Mbappe is the most expensive teenager of all time after joining PSG in a loan to buy agreement that will be worth € 180 million after the bonds.
Not only is he the most expensive teenage soccer player of all time, but Mbappe is also the second most expensive player of all time.
Joao Felix follows Mbappe as the second most expensive teenager, having been signed by Atlético de Madrid from Benfica for 126 million euros in 2019.
Most expensive defender
Harry Maguire became the most expensive defender of all time when Manchester United transferred a € 87.1 million fee to Leicester City for England's international services in 2019.
Maguire beat Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk in the process, but only relatively marginally, with the Dutch center costing the Reds 84.5 million euros.
More expensive goalkeeper
Kepa Arrizabalaga is the most expensive goalkeeper in history after Chelsea spent 80 million euros to comply with his release clause with Athletic Club in 2018.
For a long time, the former Juventus captain, Gianluigi Buffon, maintained this mark by joining the Turin team of Parma for 52 million euros, which is a colossal rate when inflation is taken into account.
Then, in a matter of weeks, the record broke twice. The first Liverpool brought Alisson Becker from Rome for 73 million euros, to temporarily take the mark as the most expensive goalkeeper in the world.
Not to be left behind, Chelsea complied with Kepa's release clause even a month later, which means that Spain's international has quickly dethroned Alisson for the number 1 spot in transfer history.
Biggest transfer outside Europe
The maximum that a non-European club has paid for a player is 60.3 million euros, which Shanghai SIPG delivered to Chelsea by Brazilian midfielder Oscar in 2016.
However, with the way the market progresses, who knows what record will be broken next?