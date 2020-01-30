The 100 most expensive soccer transfers of all time

Neymar completed his move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain for an amazing rate of € 222 million in the summer of 2017 and the great offers have not stopped since then, with Kylian Mbappe joining him in Paris for € 145m plus € 35m in bonds

As a result of his transfer to the French capital, the Brazilian is now the most expensive player of all time, as he broke the previous record of Manchester United player Paul Pogba, who arrived at Old Trafford in 2016 from Juventus for 105 million of euros. Mbappe, meanwhile, moves to second place on the list.

The massive disbursement of Atlético de Madrid for Joao Félix del Benfica of 126 million euros in July 2019 makes the Portuguese star the third highest on our list.

Philippe Coutinho's move from Liverpool to Barcelona in January 2018 now places him in fourth place, while the catches of the French duo Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele by Barça del Atlético de Madrid and Borussia Dortmund respectively see them ahead of Pogba .

The transfer of Eden Hazard to Real Madrid from Chelsea for € 100m plus accessories places him tied for ninth. Cristiano Ronaldo ranks nine and 11 on the list, with his transfer to Juventus in the summer of 2018 eclipsing the cost of his transfer to Real Madrid from Manchester United nine years earlier.

You can see the full list of the most expensive soccer players in the world below.

Pos. Player Clubs Year Share one Neymar Barcelona – PSG 2017 € 222m two Kylian Mbappe Monaco – PSG 2017 € 145m (+ € 35m) 3 Joao Felix Benfica – Atlético de Madrid 2019 € 126m 4 4 Philippe Coutinho Liverpool – Barcelona 2018 € 120m (+ € 40m) 5 5 Antoine Griezmann Atlético de Madrid – Barcelona 2019 € 120m 6 6 Ousmane Dembele Borussia Dortmund – Barcelona 2017 € 105m (+ € 45m) 7 7 Paul Pogba Juventus – Manchester United 2016 € 105m 8 Gareth Bale Tottenham – Real Madrid 2013 € 100.8m 9 9 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid – Juventus 2018 € 100m 9 9 Eden Hazard Chelsea – Real Madrid 2019 € 100m (+ € 40m) eleven Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United – Real Madrid 2009 € 94m 12 gonzalo Higuain Napoli – Juventus 2016 € 90m 13 Harry maguire Leicester City – Manchester United 2019 € 87.1m 14 Neymar Santos – Barcelona 2013 € 86.2m fifteen Romelu Lukaku Everton – Manchester United 2017 € 84.8m sixteen Virgil van Dijk Southampton – Liverpool 2018 € 84.5m 17 Luis Suarez Liverpool – Barcelona 2014 € 82.3m 18 years James Rodriguez Monaco – Real Madrid 2014 € 80m 18 years Kepa Arrizabalaga Athletic Bilbao – Chelsea 2018 € 80m 18 years Lucas Hernandez Atlético de Madrid – Bayern Munich 2019 € 80m 18 years Romelu Lukaku Manchester United – Inter 2019 € 80m 22 Nicolas Pepe Lille – Arsenal 2019 € 79m 2. 3 Alvaro Morata Real Madrid – Chelsea 2017 € 78.9m 24 Zinedine Zidane Juventus – Real Madrid 2001 € 77.5m 25 Matthijs de Ligt Ajax – Juventus 2019 € 75m (+ € 10.5m) 26 Kevin De Bruyne Wolfsburg – Manchester City 2015 € 75m 27 Jong Frenkie Ajax-Barcelona 2019 € 75m 28 Angel Di Maria Real Madrid – Manchester United 2014 € 74.6m 29 Alisson becker Rome – Liverpool 2018 € 73m 30 Luka Jovic Frankfurt – Real Madrid 2019 € 70m 30 Rodri Atlético de Madrid – Manchester City 2019 € 70m 32 Zlatan Ibrahimovic Inter – Barcelona 2009 € 69.5m 33 Raheem Sterling Liverpool – Manchester City 2015 € 69.1m 3. 4 Riyad Mahrez Leicester City – Manchester City 2019 € 67.8m 35 Diego Costa Chelsea – Atlético de Madrid 2018 € 66m 36 Thomas Lemar Monaco – Atlético de Madrid 2018 € 65m 36 Kaka AC Milan – Real Madrid 2009 € 65m 36 Aymeric Laporte Athletic Club – Manchester City 2018 € 65m 36 Joao Cancelo Juventus – Manchester City 2019 65 million euros (including Danilo) 40 Edinson Cavani Napoli – PSG 2013 € 64.5m 41 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Borussia Dortmund – Arsenal 2018 € 63.75m 42 David Luiz Chelsea – PSG 2014 € 62.5m 43 Angel Di Maria Manchester United – PSG 2015 61.6 million euros 44 Oscar Chelsea – Shanghai SIPG 2017 € 60.3m Four. Five Naby Keita RB Leipzig – Liverpool 2018 € 60m 46 Luis Figo Barcelona – Real Madrid 2000 € 60m 47 Tanguy Ndombele Lyon – Tottenham 2019 € 60m 48 Fernando Torres Liverpool – Chelsea 2011 € 59m 49 Fred Shakhtar Donetsk – Manchester United 2018 € 58.9m fifty Jorginho Napoli – Chelsea 2018 € 58.9m 51 Helmet Zenit – Shanghai SIPG 2016 € 58.6m 52 Benjamin Mendy Monaco – Manchester City 2017 € 58.2m 53 John stones Everton – Manchester City 2016 58 million euros 54 Kyle walker Tottenham – Manchester City 2017 € 56.7m 55 Hernan crespo Parma – Lazio 2000 € 55m 55 Bruno Fernandes Sporting – Manchester United 2020 € 55m (+ € 25m) 57 Alexandre Lacazette Lyon – Arsenal 2017 € 53m (+ € 7m) 58 Gianluigi Buffon Parma – Juventus 2001 € 52m 59 Eliaquim Mangala Porto – Manchester City 2014 € 51.7m 60 60 Alex Teixeira Shakhtar Donetsk – Jiangsu Suning 2016 € 50m 60 60 Bernardo Silva Monaco – Manchester City 2017 € 50m 60 60 Fabinho Monaco – Liverpool 2018 € 50m 60 60 Eder Militao Porto – Real Madrid 2019 € 50m 60 60 Aaron Wan-Bissaka Crystal Palace – Manchester United 2019 € 50m Sixty-five Anthony Martial Monaco – Manchester United 2015 € 49.3m 66 Gylfi Sigurdsson Swansea City – Everton 2017 € 49.2m 67 Christian Vieri Lazio – Inter 1999 € 49m 68 Gaizka Mendieta Valencia – Lazio 2001 € 48m 68 Ferland Mendy Lyon – Real Madrid 2019 € 48m 70 Mesut Ozil Real Madrid – Arsenal 2013 € 47m 71 Juan Sebastian Veron Lazio – Manchester United 2001 € 46m 71 Rio Fernando Leeds United – Manchester United 2002 € 46m 71 Ronaldo Inter – Real Madrid 2002 € 46m 71 Juan kill Chelsea – Manchester United 2014 € 46m 71 Douglas Costa Bayern Munich – Juventus 2017 € 46m 76 Christian Benteke Aston Villa – Liverpool 2015 € 45.8m 77 James Rodriguez Porto – Monaco 2013 € 45m 77 Joao Mario Sporting C.P. – Inter 2016 € 45m 77 Granit Xhaka Borussia Monchengladbach – Arsenal 2016 € 45m 80 Tiemoue Bakayoko Monaco – Chelsea 2017 € 45m 80 Richarlison Watford – Everton 2018 € 45m 80 Vinicius Junior Flamengo – Real Madrid 2018 € 45m 80 Rodrygo Santos – Real Madrid 2019 € 45m 80 Matthew Kovacic Real Madrid – Chelsea 2019 € 45m 80 Sebastien Haller Eintracht Frankfurt – West Ham 2019 € 45m 86 Nemanja Matic Chelsea – Manchester United 2017 € 44.7m 87 Youri Tielemans Monaco – Leicester City 2019 € 44.6m 88 Leroy Sane Schalke – Manchester City 2016 € 44m 89 Andriy Schevchenko AC Milan – Chelsea 2006 € 43.9m 90 Robinho Real Madrid – Manchester City 2008 € 43m 90 Radamel Falcao Atlético de Madrid – Monaco 2013 € 43m 92 Alexis Sanchez Barcelona – Arsenal 2014 € 42.5m 93 Rui Costa Fiorentina – AC Milan 2001 € 42m 93 Javier Pastore Palermo – PSG 2011 € 42m 93 Thiago Silva AC Milan – PSG 2012 € 42m 93 Jackson Martinez Atlético de Madrid – Guangzhou Evergrande 2016 € 42m 93 Henrikh Mkhitaryan Borussia Dortmund – Manchester United 2016 € 42m 93 Mohamed Salah Rome – Liverpool 2017 € 42m 99 Leonardo Bonucci Juventus – AC Milan 2017 € 42m 100 Lilian Thuram Parma – Juventus 2001 € 41.5m 100 Corentin Tolisso Lyon – Bayern Munich 2017 € 41.5m

The most expensive British player

Gareth Bale is the most expensive British player of all time, since it cost Real Madrid 100.8 million euros in 2013.

At that time, Bale was the most expensive player in history, but he fell to eighth in the ranking in 2019. He is now behind players like Paul Pogba, Antoine Griezmann and Philippe Coutinho.

The most expensive English player in history, by the way, is Manchester United defender Harry Maguire, who joined from Leicester City in 2019 for 87.1 million euros.

Most expensive teenager

Kylian Mbappe is the most expensive teenager of all time after joining PSG in a loan to buy agreement that will be worth € 180 million after the bonds.

Not only is he the most expensive teenage soccer player of all time, but Mbappe is also the second most expensive player of all time.

Joao Felix follows Mbappe as the second most expensive teenager, having been signed by Atlético de Madrid from Benfica for 126 million euros in 2019.

Most expensive defender

Harry Maguire became the most expensive defender of all time when Manchester United transferred a € 87.1 million fee to Leicester City for England's international services in 2019.

Maguire beat Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk in the process, but only relatively marginally, with the Dutch center costing the Reds 84.5 million euros.

More expensive goalkeeper

Kepa Arrizabalaga is the most expensive goalkeeper in history after Chelsea spent 80 million euros to comply with his release clause with Athletic Club in 2018.

For a long time, the former Juventus captain, Gianluigi Buffon, maintained this mark by joining the Turin team of Parma for 52 million euros, which is a colossal rate when inflation is taken into account.

Then, in a matter of weeks, the record broke twice. The first Liverpool brought Alisson Becker from Rome for 73 million euros, to temporarily take the mark as the most expensive goalkeeper in the world.

Not to be left behind, Chelsea complied with Kepa's release clause even a month later, which means that Spain's international has quickly dethroned Alisson for the number 1 spot in transfer history.

Biggest transfer outside Europe

The maximum that a non-European club has paid for a player is 60.3 million euros, which Shanghai SIPG delivered to Chelsea by Brazilian midfielder Oscar in 2016.

However, with the way the market progresses, who knows what record will be broken next?