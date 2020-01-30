Super Rugby 2020: Club Rugby in the Southern Hemisphere is back in Sky Sports | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTMLa0ce17b7e468de184baf26da9b9de43e11% %MINIFYHTMLa0ce17b7e468de184baf26da9b9de43e12%

Super Rugby 2020 returns on Fridays and Saturdays, with each and every one of the games live at Sky Sports





Beauden Barrett Blues are the first in action against Warren Gatland bosses on Friday, live at Sky Sports

The best of the best of club rugby in the southern hemisphere returns to the Sky Sports screens this weekend when Super Rugby 2020 is launched in New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Argentina and Japan …

The 2020 season begins on Friday when the Beauden Barrett Blues host the Warren Gatland Chiefs at 6 a.m., live Sky Sports Arena, before the Brumbies face the Reds in Australia, they also live in Sky Sports Arena from 8.10am.

Later on Friday, South Africa's first Super Rugby game begins when Sharks play the Bulls, live Sky Sports Arena from 5pm.

Japan's Sunwolves face Australia's rebels at 3.45 a.m. Sky Sports Arena on Saturday, before the defending champions, the Crusaders, receive the Waratahs of Australia at 6 am on Saturday, live Sky Sports Mix

Saturday's offer then sees the Stormers of South Africa welcome the Kiwi team in which the hurricanes live Sky Sports Arena from 1pm.

And finally, Super Rugby takes us to Argentina, where the Jaguars are the hosts of the Lions of South Africa, they live in Sky Sports Mix Y Sky Sports main event from 11pm.