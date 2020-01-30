Super Bowl LIV: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs live at Sky Sports | NFL news

%MINIFYHTML281a870a20e8ac009f449a5df430f51311% %MINIFYHTML281a870a20e8ac009f449a5df430f51312%





49ers defensive end Nick Bosa finished the regular season with nine catches, 47 tackles, an interception and a forced loose ball.

We anticipate Sunday's Super Bowl as the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to meet in Miami.

We are live at Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event starting at 10 p.m. Sunday for an hour and a half. Here's a look at what you can expect on the night when the NFL season comes to an end …

Live nfl Live

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs, KO 11.30pm

Form Guide

6:07 See the highlights of the 49ers victory over the Packers in the NFC Championship game See the highlights of the 49ers victory over the Packers in the NFC Championship game

The 49ers combined a formidable No. 1 pass defense with their hurried offense No. 2 to finish the regular 13-3 season and as NFC West champions. Having started the year 8-0, San Francisco saw its divisional title hopes weakened when they suffered losses to the Seattle Seahawks and the Baltimore Ravens in Week 10 and Week 13, respectively. They recovered to beat the New Orleans Saints 48-46 in a thriller before beating Los Angeles Rams and Seahawks in the last two weeks to seal the division.

Raheem Mostert gets the night he deserved While all eyes had been directed toward a runner in Arrowhead, it was one in San Francisco that made its way to the Super Bowl.

Their defense strength was underlined during the Divisional Round when they frustrated Kirk Cousins, who was fired six times, and Dalvin Cook, who ran only 18 yards, on his way to a 27-10 dominant victory over the Minnesota Vikings. They continued to beat the Green Bay Packers 37-20, during which Jimmy Garoppolo completed six of only eight pass attempts for 77 yards. The former New England Patriots quarterback has been far from spectacular, but his team has not needed it to be.

5:59 Mahomes unleashed a 60-yard touchdown pass to Sammy Watkins when the Chiefs beat the Titans. See the best moments here … Mahomes unleashed a 60-yard touchdown pass to Sammy Watkins when the Chiefs beat the Titans. See the best moments here …

As for the Chiefs, it was from the beginning ideal, since they opened the season with a run of four consecutive victories before suffering successive defeats against the Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans. Then came a big scare when quarterback Patrick Mahomes was forced to retire in the first half of the 30-6 victory over the Denver Broncos after dislocating his right knee, with Matt Moore taking his place in the center. Mahomes missed the next two games before returning in the 35-32 loss to the Tennessee Titans, who saw Derrick Henry run for 188 yards and two touchdowns.

Mahomes shines when the Chiefs arrive at the Super Bowl Patrick Mahomes inspired the Kansas City Chiefs to a 35-24 victory over the Tennessee Titans to take a place in the Super Bowl in Miami.

Andy Reid's men won each of their last six games to finish 12-4 and AFC West champions, with their defense enjoying a resurgence during the second half of the season. Between week 10 and week 17, the Chiefs allowed the fourth lowest completion percentage in the league with 57.36 and the fourth number of yards per attempt, in addition to drawing first for the least amount of touchdowns allowed in that period.

The Chiefs fell 24-0 to beat the Texans 51-31 in the Divisional Round, before holding Henry on his way to a 35-24 victory over the Titans in the AFC Championship game.

Statistical attack

6:24 Andy Reid said the job is not over after lifting the Lamar Hunt Trophy Andy Reid said the job is not over after lifting the Lamar Hunt Trophy

If the 49ers win, it will be his sixth title, tying with the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most in NFL history, as well as third quarterback quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo after his two while backing Tom Brady with the Patriots .

If bosses win, Mahomes will be the first player to win the MVP and the Super Bowl before the age of 25. It would also be a long-awaited individual milestone for Andy Reid, who holds the record for most regular season victories as head coach without winning the Super Bowl (207).

Some to watch

1:18 Mahomes ran on a touchdown that Henry would have been proud of, running 27 yards, dodging and making his way to the final zone! Mahomes ran on a touchdown that Henry would have been proud of, running 27 yards, dodging and making his way to the final zone!

It's hard to look beyond Patrick Mahomes as a defining factor in Miami, with the Chiefs quarterback having claimed himself as possibly the most complete player in his position this season. The 2017 draft selection has been devastatingly good in the postseason so far, starting with 321 aerial yards for five touchdowns in the 51-31 return win over the Texans on the Joker weekend. He followed this with 294 yards in the air for three touchdowns against the Titans, in addition to producing an impressive improvised 27-yard run to the final zone.

49ers run over the Packers on their way to the Super Bowl Raheem Mostert had 220 yards on the ground and four touchdowns when the San Francisco 49ers beat the Green Bay Packers to reach the Super Bowl LIV.

Raheem Mostert He has been an unlikely hero for the 49ers this season, starring in the victory over the Packers with a playoff record of 220 yards on the ground for four touchdowns. It has been a trip for the 27-year-old, who was a free agent not recruited in 2015 before being cut by six teams before he arrived in San Francisco. After starting the year as a third-row runner behind Matt Breida and Tevin Coleman, Mostert made his way to the front of the queue in the field to lead the team in yards on the ground and emerge as a vital figure in the offense of the 49ers.

0:38 Watch Mostert's four touchdowns against the Packers Watch Mostert's four touchdowns against the Packers

Miami will organize a fascinating battle of closed wings while George kittle Y Travis Kelce go to the field as security blankets established for their respective quarterbacks. Kittle spearheaded the 49ers' pass offense in 2019 with a total of 1,053 receiving yards for five touchdowns in 85 catches, but it has been his elite block to help create running lanes that has most helped his team in the Playoffs so far.

Meanwhile, Kelce led the Chiefs with 97 catches for 1,229 yards and five touchdowns, notably recording 10 receptions for 134 yards and three visits to the final zone in the divisional playoff against Houston. It will be a threat always present in the middle of the field.

Kittle has only 35 receiving yards in the postseason so far, instead of playing a key role in the scrimmage line block.

The Chiefs have two valuable sprinters at their disposal in Tyreek hill Y Mecole Hardman. At Hill, they have a proven deep threat that comes from the back of a two-touchdowns game against the Titans, while Hardman has been electrifying as a return specialist with a third place of 704 yards in early returns in the regular season. Give Hill room to work and it is often impossible to catch him. If Hardman is not stopped and the already powerful offensive of the Chiefs the camp will be established in a strong field position.

0:47 Hardman showed his speed in a 104-yard return touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers in week 17 Hardman showed his speed in a 104-yard return touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers in week 17

Such has been Nick Bosa & # 39; s Influence for the 49ers this season that it is easy to forget that he is still a rookie. The defensive end has 10 tackles and three catches in the playoffs so far and has been one of the most disruptive forces in the NFL this year. Both he and Arik armstead, who led the 49ers with 10 catches, will be instrumental in pressuring Mahomes.

For bosses, security Tyrann Mathieu He will be a family leader in defense having flourished in his first season on the team. The former Texans defender had nine tackles in the victory over the Titans, drawing attention with a huge blow to Corey Davis in a first-and-20th situation. Defensive Tackle Chris jones He issued a reminder of his courage against Tennessee, recording five pressures on Ryan Tannehill upon his return after an absence of two games due to an injury.

During 90 minutes of Super Bowl LIV accumulation from Hard Rock Stadium with Rob Ryan and Josh Norman, join us at Sky Sports Action, Main Event Y Mixture from 10 p.m. on Sunday, February 2.