Super Bowl 2020: Richard Sherman criticizes the & # 39; hypocrisy & # 39; of the NFL amid CBA talks

Richard Sherman accused the NFL and team owners of putting a "price,quot; on player safety by pressing for a regular season of 17 games.

Plans to extend the schedule have proved to be an obstacle in the ongoing negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement.

The existing agreement expires at the end of next season and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has insisted that the well-being of players remains a priority in the midst of an "incredibly productive dialogue,quot; with the NFL Players Association .

Sherman, vice president of the NFLPA, is not convinced, as he believes the talks will continue unless the league moves back.

"I don't think it's something that players are interested in, honestly," said the San Francisco 49ers corner before his team's Super Bowl 54 show on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

"If that is the point at which they are negotiating, I think these negotiations will last much longer than expected," Sherman added.

"It's strange to me, and it's always strange, when you hear that player safety is their biggest concern, and they really defend player safety, player safety, player safety, but it seems that player safety has a price.

"The security of the players to the point, hey, 17 games make us so much money, so we really don't care how safe they are, if you're going to pay us so much money to play another game."

"That is the part that really worries us as a union and we as players. They think that the players have a price on their health and I don't think we are in the same stadium in that regard. The players have been more aware of the player's safety and longevity and life after football. "

Sherman believes that the NFL intends to use the extended season as a bridge to an even longer calendar of 18 games, forcing players to "risk their bodies."

"That is what is so ridiculous, and nobody denounces them, nobody denounces hypocrisy," he continued.

"I hope someday people will be brave enough to say the hypocrisy of saying hey, we really care about the safety of the players, but hey, we always want you to play an extra game and risk your body your career."