Super Bowl 2020: Jennifer Lopez, Shakira in honor of Kobe Bryant during the halftime show

MIAMI – Shakira and Jennifer Lopez promised to remember Kobe Bryant at the Super Bowl 54 halftime show in Miami on Sunday.

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium exactly one week after Bryant's death; his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna; and seven other people in a helicopter crash in California.

Bryant, five-time NBA champion and 18-time All-Star with Los Angeles Lakers, was a role model for many of the NFL players who will take the field on Sunday.

Shakira, who will act in the Super Bowl halftime as co-head of the cartel with Lopez, revealed that her long-time boyfriend, Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué, was also deeply affected by the news and said he will be thinking about Bryant When I act on Sunday.

"Gerard, my partner, called me with the sad news, I was affected because I knew Kobe and I also knew him, he went to one of my shows," Shakira said.

"I can't imagine the pain that your family must be going through right now. Life is so fragile and that is why we have to live every moment as intensely as we can."

"I think we will all remember Kobe on Sunday and celebrate life and diversity in this country. I am sure he would be very proud to see the message we will try to convey on stage that day."

"I think it is a very important moment for the Latino community in this country. The Super Bowl is a very American event, it is as American as possible, and I think it will be very pleasant that it is also a reminder of the heritage of this country, which is one of diversity; that's what we'll celebrate on Sunday. "

Lopez posted an emotional tribute to Bryant and his family on Instagram and was enraged by discussing the impact it had on her and her fiancé, the great Major League player Alex Rodriguez.

"I was rehearsing and talking about this show and Alex came to me with tears in his eyes and said: & # 39; You will not believe what happened & # 39;" Lopez explained.

"I was devastated. I knew Kobe very well, they joined and started playing sports almost at the same time. I was devastated. I knew Kobe and (his widow) Vanessa more in passing. I had come to my last show in Las Vegas, both of us , like a date night. We had a beautiful night that night.

"I think it is affecting everyone a lot because it only reminds us again how fragile life is, how we should appreciate each moment, how we should love people when they are here and not wait. How we do not get a chance: it can be taken away so easily .

"Then I think of Vanessa as a mother and losing her best friend and companion, and losing her son. I think how horrible it must be for her right now. I just wanted to send her a message and pray for God to guide her. Every moment because he has three more babies to take care of.

"Just wishing that the nightmare is over but it won't be and that's life, we have to continue, but at the same time it affects us and will affect us forever. Hopefully we remember this moment and what we are trying to do. spread love, kindness and unite everyone.

"This week, this event has a worldwide sound that we have to love, and we have to be together and support each other. We cannot disagree so much all the time and that is part of our mission and message as well."