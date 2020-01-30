Home Entertainment Sundance 2020 style: the best celebrity looks



Anyone else in a closet depression?

Of course, we really wanted to wear all our thick sweaters and boots for the fall, but now that we are completely in the middle of winter, we don't know about you, but we have already overcome it. Unfortunately, the weather doesn't care a little about sartorial desires and needs; Fortunately, the 2020 Sundance Film Festival is here and offers as much inspiration thanks to the star sets as Olivia Wilde, Taylor Swift Y Sienna Miller They are rocking while promoting their new movies.

Among the many cozy and elegant looks seen in Park City, Utah, five main trends emerged, with celebrities opting for unexpected sheepskin accents, sophisticated midi skirts and many paintings. In addition, white seems to be the color of winter, with stars like Kerry Washington, Alison Brie and more to match the snow that covers Sundance.



In addition, we have a great envy for the boots, especially with the fun footwear that some chose to rock at the festival.

Here are all the celebrity looks of the 2020 Sundance Film Festival that will surely bring a great inspo to your winter wardrobe …

Charles Sykes / Invision / AP / Shutterstock

Midi Skirts: Olivia Wilde

Eva Longoria, Sundance Film Festival Fashion

Owen Hoffmann / Getty Images for The Latinx House

Midi Skirts: Eva Longoria

Sienna Miller, Sundance Film Festival Fashion

Rich Polk / Getty Images for IMDb

Midi Skirts: Sienna Miller

Carey Mulligan, Sundance Film Festival Fashion

gotpap / Bauer-Griffin / GC Images

Midi Skirts: Carey Mulligan

Rebecca Hall, Sundance Film Festival Fashion

Rich Polk / Getty Images for IMDb

Midi Skirts: Rebecca Hall

Kerry Washington, Sundance Film Festival Fashion

George Pimentel / Getty Images

Animal print: Kerry Washington

Diane Guerrero, Sundance Film Festival Fashion

Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Acura

Animal print: Diane Guerrero

Zazie Beetz, Sundance Film Festival Fashion

Ray Tamarra / GC Images

Animal print: Zazie Beetz

Taylour Paige, Sundance Film Festival Fashion

Charles Sykes / Invision / AP / Shutterstock

Animal print: Taylour Paige

Anne Hathaway, Sundance Film Festival Fashion

John Salangsang / Variety / Shutterstock

Animal print: Anne Hathaway

Gina Rodríguez, Sundance Film Festival Fashion

George Pimentel / Getty Images

Winter White: Gina Rodriguez

Kelly Rowland, Sundance Film Festival Fashion

Anna Pocaro / IndieWire / Shutterstock

Winter White: Kelly Rowland

Alison Brie, Sundance Film Festival Fashion

Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Acura

Winter White: Alison Brie

Kerry Washington

Ray Tamarra / GC Images

Winter White: Kerry Washington

Tessa Thompson, Sundance Film Festival Fashion

George Pimentel / Getty Images

Snow White: Tessa Thompson

Aya Cash, Sundance Film Festival Fashion

Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for WarnerMedia and AT,amp;T

Raised boots: Aya Cash

Kerry Washington, Sundance Film Festival Fashion

Cindy Ord / Getty Images

Raised boots: Kerry Washington

Yvonne Orji, Sundance Film Festival Fashion

Rich Polk / Getty Images for IMDb

Raised boots: Yvonne Orji

Alison Brie, Debby Ryan, Sundance Film Festival Fashion

Jason Merritt / Radarpics / Shutterstock

Raised boots: Alison Brie and Debby Ryan

Cristin Milioti, Sundance Film Festival Fashion

Charles Sykes / Invision / AP / Shutterstock

Raised boots: Cristin Milioti

Taylor Swift, 2020 Sundance Film Festival, premiere of Miss Americana

George Pimentel / Getty Images

Crazy about pictures: Taylor Swift

Aubrey Plaza, Sundance Film Festival Fashion

Ilya S. Savenok / Getty Images

Crazy about paintings: Aubrey Plaza

Rachel Brosnahan, Sundance Film Festival Fashion

Dipasupil Day / Getty Images

Crazy about pictures: Rachel Brosnahan

Camila Mendes, Sundance Film Festival Fashion

Anna Pocaro / IndieWire / Shutterstock

Mad For Plaid: Camila Mendes

Ella Balinska, Sundance Film Festival Fashion

Morgan Lieberman / Getty Images

Mad For Plaid: Ella Balinska

Nicholas Braun, Sundance Film Festival Fashion

Dipasupil Day / Getty Images

Crazy about pictures: Nicholas Braun

Bella Heathcote, Sundance Film Festival Fashion

gotpap / Bauer-Griffin / GC Images

Shearling: Bella Heathcote

Yvonne Orji, Sundance Film Festival Fashion

Rich Fury / Getty Images

Shearling: Tessa Thompson

Cristin Milioti, Sundance Film Festival Fashion

Ray Tamarra / GC Images

Shearling: Cristin Milioti

Jude Law, Sundance Film Festival Fashion

Hollywood To You / Star Max / GC Images

Shearling: Jude Law

Sienna Miller, Sundance Film Festival Fashion

Ray Tamarra / GC Images)

Shearling: Sienna Miller

Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m. and don't miss our Oscars 2020: Internal E Guide Special Friday, February 7 at 11 p.m.

