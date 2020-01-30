Sundance 2020 style: the best celebrity looks

Anyone else in a closet depression?

Of course, we really wanted to wear all our thick sweaters and boots for the fall, but now that we are completely in the middle of winter, we don't know about you, but we have already overcome it. Unfortunately, the weather doesn't care a little about sartorial desires and needs; Fortunately, the 2020 Sundance Film Festival is here and offers as much inspiration thanks to the star sets as Olivia Wilde, Taylor Swift Y Sienna Miller They are rocking while promoting their new movies.

Among the many cozy and elegant looks seen in Park City, Utah, five main trends emerged, with celebrities opting for unexpected sheepskin accents, sophisticated midi skirts and many paintings. In addition, white seems to be the color of winter, with stars like Kerry Washington, Alison Brie and more to match the snow that covers Sundance.

In addition, we have a great envy for the boots, especially with the fun footwear that some chose to rock at the festival.