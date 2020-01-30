Sundance 2020 style: the best celebrity looks

Anyone else in a closet depression?
Of course, we really wanted to wear all our thick sweaters and boots for the fall, but now that we are completely in the middle of winter, we don't know about you, but we have already overcome it. Unfortunately, the weather doesn't care a little about sartorial desires and needs; Fortunately, the 2020 Sundance Film Festival is here and offers as much inspiration thanks to the star sets as Olivia Wilde, Taylor Swift Y Sienna Miller They are rocking while promoting their new movies.
Among the many cozy and elegant looks seen in Park City, Utah, five main trends emerged, with celebrities opting for unexpected sheepskin accents, sophisticated midi skirts and many paintings. In addition, white seems to be the color of winter, with stars like Kerry Washington, Alison Brie and more to match the snow that covers Sundance.
In addition, we have a great envy for the boots, especially with the fun footwear that some chose to rock at the festival.
Here are all the celebrity looks of the 2020 Sundance Film Festival that will surely bring a great inspo to your winter wardrobe …
Charles Sykes / Invision / AP / Shutterstock
Midi Skirts: Olivia Wilde
Owen Hoffmann / Getty Images for The Latinx House
Midi Skirts: Eva Longoria
Rich Polk / Getty Images for IMDb
Midi Skirts: Sienna Miller
gotpap / Bauer-Griffin / GC Images
Midi Skirts: Carey Mulligan
Rich Polk / Getty Images for IMDb
Midi Skirts: Rebecca Hall
George Pimentel / Getty Images
Animal print: Kerry Washington
Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Acura
Animal print: Diane Guerrero
Ray Tamarra / GC Images
Animal print: Zazie Beetz
Charles Sykes / Invision / AP / Shutterstock
Animal print: Taylour Paige
John Salangsang / Variety / Shutterstock
Animal print: Anne Hathaway
George Pimentel / Getty Images
Winter White: Gina Rodriguez
Anna Pocaro / IndieWire / Shutterstock
Winter White: Kelly Rowland
Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Acura
Winter White: Alison Brie
Ray Tamarra / GC Images
Winter White: Kerry Washington
George Pimentel / Getty Images
Snow White: Tessa Thompson
Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for WarnerMedia and AT,amp;T
Raised boots: Aya Cash
Cindy Ord / Getty Images
Raised boots: Kerry Washington
Rich Polk / Getty Images for IMDb
Raised boots: Yvonne Orji
Jason Merritt / Radarpics / Shutterstock
Raised boots: Alison Brie and Debby Ryan
Charles Sykes / Invision / AP / Shutterstock
Raised boots: Cristin Milioti
George Pimentel / Getty Images
Crazy about pictures: Taylor Swift
Ilya S. Savenok / Getty Images
Crazy about paintings: Aubrey Plaza
Dipasupil Day / Getty Images
Crazy about pictures: Rachel Brosnahan
Anna Pocaro / IndieWire / Shutterstock
Mad For Plaid: Camila Mendes
Morgan Lieberman / Getty Images
Mad For Plaid: Ella Balinska
Dipasupil Day / Getty Images
Crazy about pictures: Nicholas Braun
gotpap / Bauer-Griffin / GC Images
Shearling: Bella Heathcote
Rich Fury / Getty Images
Shearling: Tessa Thompson
Ray Tamarra / GC Images
Shearling: Cristin Milioti
Hollywood To You / Star Max / GC Images
Shearling: Jude Law
Ray Tamarra / GC Images)
Shearling: Sienna Miller
