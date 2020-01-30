State Department warns against traveling to China amid coronavirus outbreak

On Thursday night, the State Department issued a warning for Americans not to travel to China because of the public health threat posed by the coronavirus, as world health officials grappled with the rising footprint of the outbreak.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirmed the travel notice on Twitter, saying that the department had raised its notice for China to Level 4, and to the orange red, which means it should not travel there.

Pompeo cited a decision by the World Health Organization early Thursday to declare the coronavirus a public health emergency of international interest.