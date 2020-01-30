State Department warns against traveling to China amid coronavirus outbreak

On Thursday night, the State Department issued a warning for Americans not to travel to China because of the public health threat posed by the coronavirus, as world health officials grappled with the rising footprint of the outbreak.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirmed the travel notice on Twitter, saying that the department had raised its notice for China to Level 4, and to the orange red, which means it should not travel there.
Pompeo cited a decision by the World Health Organization early Thursday to declare the coronavirus a public health emergency of international interest.
"Travelers must be prepared for travel restrictions to be applied with little or no prior notification," the notice said. "Commercial carriers have reduced or suspended routes to and from China."
The State Department said that Americans who were in China should consider departing in commercial transportation. He also requested that all non-essential personnel of the United States government wait to travel to China.
In China, at least 213 people died from the virus early Friday, authorities said. The total number of cases worldwide was close to 10,000, according to data from the World Health Organization of China. The vast majority of cases were in China.
The State Department warning came the same day that the first person-to-person transmission of the coronavirus was reported in the United States. An Illinois man had contracted the virus from his wife, who had recently visited Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the virus. Both were hospitalized.
Also on Thursday, the union of 15,000 American Airlines pilots filed a lawsuit in the Dallas County Court in Texas seeking a temporary restraining order to suspend flights to China. The union, the Allied Pilots Association, said British Airways, Air Canada and Lufthansa had already suspended service to China.
"We estimate that up to 300 passengers and crew travel to DFW alone from Chinese cities on every American Airlines flight," said Eric Ferguson, president of the union and captain of American, in a statement, referring to the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, downtown largest airline of the airline. "For us, that level of risk is unacceptable."
The union said it had ordered American Airlines pilots to reject flight assignments to China unless they were part of a return trip. He said the airline's regulations required pilots to remain on the ground in China for approximately 32 hours so they could get enough rest.
The State Department previously issued Level 4 notices warning Americans not to travel to at least 12 other countries, including Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen, North Korea and Iran, where the department cited the risk of kidnapping and arrest and arbitrary detention of United States Citizens.
Other countries included in a Level 4 travel notice include Mali, for crimes, terrorism and kidnapping; Venezuela, due to crime, civil unrest, poor health infrastructure, kidnapping and arbitrary arrest and detention of Americans; and Burkina Faso, for terrorism, crime and kidnapping.
