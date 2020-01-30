Star Sierra Gates of "LHHATL,quot; talks about how her daughter is doing after being assaulted at school: "This experience has affected her forever,quot; (EXCLUSIVE)

%MINIFYHTMLf1c118b2db411afc6985045e49cb4ec811% %MINIFYHTMLf1c118b2db411afc6985045e49cb4ec812%

Roommates, after their daughter's shocking assault at North Atlanta High School last week, the "Love & Hip Hop Atlanta,quot; star Sierra Gates has given us an exclusive statement about how she and her family are after such an incident horrible.

Sierra told us in an exclusive statement:

“This has been one of the most difficult and difficult moments of my life, especially as a mother. Hearing your son literally yell over the phone that an adult woman is trying to attack her is the worst feeling in the world. Especially knowing that this is happening in school, a place where you are supposed to feel safe. Something like this should never have happened! The old me would have taken him to the street, but I know that will only intensify the situation. We are moving forward with the adoption of legal measures and we will press charges because there must be justice for my daughter, it hurts my heart to know that there is nothing I can tell her, buy her or do for her that really changes the way this experience has affected her forever ".

Sierra continued, adding:

“When I saw the video that has been going around, I was even more upset because the woman admits that my daughter is a sweet girl. There is no excuse or justification for their actions, it is sad and I would not want this for anyone's son. "

As we reported earlier, Sierra's daughter was physically assaulted by a classmate at North Atlanta High School, as well as by the student's mother, while in school. The mother turned herself in to the authorities and faces charges for her role in the attack. Meanwhile, the student has not been charged by the police, however, the Atlanta school district is conducting an investigation and once completed, the student will face disciplinary action.

We want to continue sending Sierra and his family our thoughts and prayers.

