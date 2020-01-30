South Korean officials face anger over coronavirus quarantine centers | South Korea News

%MINIFYHTML0b10e17f4b30dd9276e4406bea502e0211% %MINIFYHTML0b10e17f4b30dd9276e4406bea502e0212%

The furious South Koreans threw eggs and expletives on Thursday before a minister and officials trying to calm their anger over plans to quarantine hundreds of citizens who would return home from the epicenter of a new coronavirus epidemic in China.

The first of up to four flights planned to evacuate the South Koreans from Wuhan departed Thursday night with about 360, after an unexpected delay of hours because China had only approved one flight.

South Korea also reported its fifth and sixth confirmed cases of the virus on Thursday, including the first infected patient in South Korea. The above cases only involved people who had traveled to Wuhan.

While South Koreans were preparing to fly from Wuhan, protesters in Asan and Jincheon, cities about 80 kilometers (50 miles) south of the capital, Seoul, used tractors to block access to facilities for quarantine centers.

In Asan, protesters threw eggs and shouted expletives when Chin Young, the Interior and Security Minister, arrived to speak with them on Thursday. The police raised the umbrellas as a shield.

"If it's so safe, why don't you bring them to your house?" A protester shouted at Chin.

The minister said he sympathized with the concerns, saying the facilities were chosen as the only ones large enough to accommodate the evacuees.

"South Korean citizens in Wuhan are suffering … So we have to bring them as soon as possible, right?" he said.

Chin interrupted a meeting with Jincheon residents after being interrupted by two people who yelled at him. Some even lay down in front of a car that left the place loading it.

The government wants to isolate the evacuees for at least two weeks in the facilities, generally used as training centers for government officials, to rule out any symptoms.

& # 39; Fake news & # 39;

National media broadcast videos of protesters grabbing the hair of a vice minister of health who visited Wednesday night, before pushing and wetting it with water.

Before Thursday's flights, President Moon Jae-in called for calm and denounced "false news,quot; for causing excessive anxiety.

"The weapons that will protect us from the new coronavirus are not fear and aversion, but trust and cooperation," he said in a speech in Seoul.

A police cybersecurity unit was working with telecommunications regulators to block or eliminate false information that could cause "social confusion," the Yonhap news agency said.

Around 700 South Koreans signed up for charter flights, but Deputy Foreign Minister Lee Tae-ho said at Incheon airport before the departure of the first plane that Seoul could reduce the number of flights to one or two, and the talks will continue with Beijing. to ensure his return early.

"I am the mother of a three-year-old and four-year-old child," said Lee Ji-hyun, a Jincheon resident, who was among a handful of protesters who demanded that the quarantine center be located further away from homes and schools.

"I was so worried that I sent them to stay with my in-laws."

Others said they took children from kindergarten or sent them to relatives in other cities.

"I don't like my friends who have traveled to Japan or China because they could be wearing the coronavirus," said Song Ji-hoo, a six-year-old boy who accompanied his mother to the protest.

He was sad that he could not play with his friends, who had been sent to stay with his grandparents, he added.

In his speech, Moon tried to reassure the residents, saying that only those without symptoms would be among the initial evacuees and would be placed in isolation.

"The government will take airtight measures to ensure that residents … don't have to worry."

The new strain has an incubation time of one to 14 days and can spread before symptoms appear, complicating detection precautions at the edge.

South Korea said it will grant $ 5 million emergency aid to China for masks, protective suits and glasses.