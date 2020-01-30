Soulja Boy sued for allegedly whipping a woman with a gun and tying her

%MINIFYHTML82def9e0a5467611ff7ee77a26f6bf9811% %MINIFYHTML82def9e0a5467611ff7ee77a26f6bf9812%

Soulja Boy has reportedly been sued for allegedly hitting a woman with a gun, ordering her to be tied, and was allegedly sexually assaulted by another person in her home.

The alleged victim at the head of the lawsuit is Kayla Myers, according to Complex. She claims that the two had an intermittent relationship for four years.

According to the documents obtained by The Blast, the alleged incident occurred in February 2019.



Via The Blast: “In February last year, according to the presentation, she and another woman who worked for the rapper had a physical altercation by taking a car out of the rapper's entrance. During the fight, he says that Soulja Boy (real name: Deandre Way) ‘came over to shout blasphemies and kicked her, stomped on her stomach and hit her head with a large gun & # 39;”

The Blast continues that the 29-year-old woman "held the gun against her head (the woman's) and told her that she was going to die that night and would not get home." She claims that she was "so injured that she had trouble breathing."

The website also says: “At that time, the woman claims that SB ordered her assistant to take her to a shower and he watched her while she undressed and claims she was present when she took a shower. At that time, she says that he "was not happy with the way (the woman) took care of the shower and asked her to take a second shower because she still had mud and dirt when (the rapper) hit her in the path of entrance. She says the rapper, "instructed his assistant, to take her to the garage and tie her with duct tape. Surprisingly, the woman claims that Soulja Boy ordered her assistant to grab her and she was "winding an extension cord around (her) arms and took her to the garage," where she was observed by several people in the house for four hours. . . "

The Blast adds: "Eventually, she claims that a man inside the house said: & # 39; that he would let her go if she had oral sex. & # 39; The woman claims that, at that time," she felt she had no I have no choice but to have oral sex with him to escape from the garage. "

Soulja Boy was released more recently from jail in July 2019, due to a probation violation, which was the result of a firearm charge in 2014.