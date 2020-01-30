Home Entertainment Soulja Boy sued for allegedly whipping a woman on the head

Soulja Boy sued for allegedly whipping a woman on the head

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Rapper Soulja Boy is reportedly being sued after a woman alleges that he hit her with the gun in the head.

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, Soulja was sued in Los Angeles Superior Court by a woman who claims she had an intermittent "romantic,quot; relationship with him for four years.

In the woman's documents, the woman claims that she and another woman who worked for the rapper had a physical altercation by taking a car out of the rapper's entrance. She says that halfway through the altercation, Soulja Boy "came over to shout blasphemies and kicked her, stomped on her stomach and hit her head with a large gun."

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©