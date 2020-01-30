Soulja Boy sued for allegedly whipping a woman on the head

Rapper Soulja Boy is reportedly being sued after a woman alleges that he hit her with the gun in the head.

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, Soulja was sued in Los Angeles Superior Court by a woman who claims she had an intermittent "romantic,quot; relationship with him for four years.

In the woman's documents, the woman claims that she and another woman who worked for the rapper had a physical altercation by taking a car out of the rapper's entrance. She says that halfway through the altercation, Soulja Boy "came over to shout blasphemies and kicked her, stomped on her stomach and hit her head with a large gun."

The woman claims in her suit that Soulja "put the gun to his head and told him that he was going to die that night and that he would not get home." She says she was "so hurt that she had trouble breathing."

She was then taken to the bathroom to shower by her assistant, where he observed but that "he was not happy with the way (the woman) took care of the shower and asked him to take a second shower because he still had mud and dirt from when Soulja hit her on her driveway. "

And it gets worse.

The unidentified woman says she "ordered her assistant to take her to the garage and tie her with duct tape."

She claims that "an extension cord was wrapped around (her) arms and carried her to the garage,quot; where she was watched by several people in the house for four hours, said one of the men, "that he would let her go if she had sex oral with him. " She did it as a means to escape the garage. After her release, she says she was taken to the hospital and suffered three fractured ribs and a facial wound.

The woman is suing for aggression and aggression, false imprisonment and sexual assault and for an undisclosed amount, since she says she still suffers emotional distress, anxiety, depression, humiliation and fear.