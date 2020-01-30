Soulja Boy sued by his ex-girlfriend for alleged kidnapping and sexual assault

%MINIFYHTMLc45267e38d89f6d776fc808cd4c421dc11% %MINIFYHTMLc45267e38d89f6d776fc808cd4c421dc12%

A woman who used to have an intermittent relationship with the rapper says she was beaten, held against her will in her garage and forced to practice oral sex.

Soulja boy She faces legal action from a woman who claims she hit her on the head with a gun, ordered an associate to bind her and was sexually abused by a member of her entourage.

According to the legal documents obtained by The Blast, the rapper is being sued in Los Angeles Superior Court by a woman who claims that she and Soulja Boy had an intermittent "romantic" relationship for four years.

Her accuser alleges that in February 2019, she and the female assistant of the hip-hop star were involved in a physical altercation in their driveway, claiming that "she came to shout blasphemy and kicked her, stomped on her stomach. and hit his head with a big gun. "

She continues to claim that the musician, real name Deandre Way, "held the gun against his head (the woman's) and told him that he was going to die that night and that he would not get home," and that he was "very hurt." bad that he had trouble breathing. "

The unidentified accuser alleges that the creator of successes "Crank That (Soulja Boy)" ordered his assistant to take her to a shower and he watched as she undressed and showered, ordering her to wash twice since she still had dirt in the altercation of the entrance.

The woman claims that the rapper then "instructed her assistant to take her to the garage and tie her with duct tape," before she was tied with an extension cord and taken to her garage, where her associate watched her during four hours. .

The accuser also alleges that one of the members of Soulja Boy demanded oral sex before letting her go and claimed that "he felt he had no choice but to practice oral sex with him to escape the garage."

The woman is demanding assault and aggression, false imprisonment and sexual assault, demanding an undisclosed sum while claiming she continues to suffer emotional distress, anxiety, depression, humiliation and fear.

Soulja Boy was arrested in April for a probation violation after officers executed a search warrant based on an accusation that he kidnapped a woman, in a related case. Prosecutors abandoned the case in June due to insufficient evidence.