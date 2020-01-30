Sofia Kenin or Garbine Muguruza: who will win the Australian Open? The | Tennis news

%MINIFYHTML5ed6615c61f2194fb3b560290395ed6911% %MINIFYHTML5ed6615c61f2194fb3b560290395ed6912%

Sofia Kenin or Garbine Muguruza will hold the Daphne Akhurst trophy high for the first time on Saturday. Follow our coverage game by game with our live blog from 8 am this Saturday





%MINIFYHTML5ed6615c61f2194fb3b560290395ed6913% %MINIFYHTML5ed6615c61f2194fb3b560290395ed6914% Sofia Kenin and Garbine Muguruza will face each other in the Australian Open final on Saturday

Who will win the women's individual title of the Australian Open this year? Sofia Kenin or Garbine Muguruza?

Kenin broke Australian hearts with an impressive victory over world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty, ending the hopes of a first home singles winner since 1978.

Muguruza then won the battle of the two-time Grand Slam champions against the fourth seed Simona Halep.

The Spanish will aim to win its third major after beating Serena Williams to win the French Open in 2016 and Wimbledon a year later. The American star Kenin will play in his first Grand Slam final and go to the top 10 no matter what happens on Saturday.

Who will win the Australian Open 2020? Use our previous vote to give your opinion.

We have the indoor tennis season from all angles through our website skysports.com/tennis. Moving? Go to our application for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsTennis to join the conversation