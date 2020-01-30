Snapped: Sara Ali Khan and Malaika Arora publish a training session

Sara Ali Khan is one of the new favorites in the block. The young actress has undergone a great transformation. Known for being an enthusiast, Sara makes sure she goes to the gym no matter what. The social networks of the actress are proof of how dedicated she is to exercise.

Malaika Arora is one of the fittest actresses we have in b-town. The actress is known for her murderous movements and her daring costume choices. Known for being a fitness enthusiast, Mala never misses a day at the gym. The actress is often seen outside her gym in the city.

Early today, our photographers saw Sara and Malaika in the city. Sara was taken out of her gym with an orange blouse over a pair of black training shorts. While Malaika wore a completely black gym equipment. Killing him in his gym, look at the photos of the two actresses here.

