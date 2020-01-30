Six Nations: France chooses Romain Ntamack for England's showdown | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTML77fe88df6e01d0749059262a05f2e4ea11% %MINIFYHTML77fe88df6e01d0749059262a05f2e4ea12%





Romain Ntamack will be part of a potentially exciting France baseline

France named Romain Ntamack in the middle of the fly for Sunday's first Guinness Six Nations match against England in Paris.

Ntamack joins Antonie Dupont in the midfield after beating Matthieu Jalibert by number 10.

The open team Charles Ollivon captains the first team named by the new head coach Fabien Galthie.

The dangerous man from France is out of center Virimi Vakatawa, who has been in devastating form for Racing 92 this season.

France: 15 Anthony Bouthier, 14. Teddy Thomas, 13. Virimi Vakatawa, 12. Gael Fickou, 11. Damian Penaud, 10. Romain Ntamack, 9. Anthony Dupont, 1. Cyril Baille, 2. Julien Marchand, 3. Mohamed Haouas, 4 Bernard Le Roux, 5. Paul Willemse, 6. Francois Cros, 7. Charles Ollivon (captain), 8. Gregory Alldritt.

Replacements: 16. Peato Mauvaka, 17. Jefferson Poirot, 18. Demba Bamba, 19. Boris Palu, 20. Cameron Woki, 21. Baptiste Serin, 22. Matthieu Jalibert, 23. Vincent Rattez