Six Nations: Adam Hastings replaces Finn Russell in the Scotland vs. Ireland team | Rugby Union News

Hastings, midfielder for the Glasgow Warriors, delivered the number 10 shirt for the first Dublin game; Bristol no 8 Nick Haining will win his first cap





Half-flying Adam Hastings was given the job of replacing Finn Russell while Scotland began its Guinness Six Nations campaign to Ireland on Saturday.

Russell was told that he would not be involved in Aviva Stadium, as he had been disciplined for violating team rules last week after being involved in a nighttime drink session at the Dark Blues team hotel.

It remains to be seen if the Racing 92 star will perform during this year's championships, but Glasgow's Hastings will have the opportunity to demonstrate that he can chart a path to success after receiving the number 10 shirt for the first Dublin game.

The number eight of the Bristol Bears, Nick Haining, will also win his first cap against Andy Farrell's team, while Edinburgh's support, Rory Sutherland, will make his first international appearance in three and a half years.

The rower Hamish Watson and the scrum half Ali Price, both injured in the inaugural clash of the Scottish World Cup with the Irish in September, return to Gregor Townsend's team after getting back in shape, while Huw Jones also returns . in the center after the cut for the tournament in Japan was lost.

The match will also see Stuart Hogg lead the team for the first time since he was handed the Scottish captaincy permanently.

Scotland: 15 Stuart Hogg (c), 14 Sean Maitland, 13 Huw Jones, 12 Sam Johnson, 11 Blair Kinghorn, 10 Adam Hastings, 9 Ali Price, 1 Rory Sutherland, 2 Fraser Brown, 3 Zander Fagerson, 4 Scott Cummings, 5 Jonny Gray , 6 Jamie Ritchie, 7 Hamish Watson, 8 Nick Haining

Replacements: 16 Stuart McInally, 17 Allan Dell, 18 Simon Berghan, 19 Ben Toolis, 20 Cornell du Preez, 21 George Horne, 22 Rory Hutchinson, 23 Chris Harris