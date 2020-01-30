Shot of Israel for planting trees | Palestine

%MINIFYHTMLabc0ceaa1291ff5d748bb9d90daa73d411% %MINIFYHTMLabc0ceaa1291ff5d748bb9d90daa73d412%

Trump's "agreement of the century,quot; for Israel and Palestine is an absolute farce that has let me imagine a third Intifada, more curfews, military assaults and arrests. I can feel the sadness of my grandparents, who were uprooted from their home during the Nakba in 1948, and the disappointment of my parents who grew up as part of the revolutionary generation in the Jabalia refugee camp during the 22 percent occupation of Israel remaining of our lands

The Palestinians will resist and must resist and fight, and there will be more loss of life and more than we witness every Friday in the protests of the Great March of Gaza Return.

I know very well the answer even to a peaceful protest. The brutal repression of the Israeli occupation of any kind of resistance is a reality with which I grew up.

%MINIFYHTMLabc0ceaa1291ff5d748bb9d90daa73d413% %MINIFYHTMLabc0ceaa1291ff5d748bb9d90daa73d414%

Six years ago, on January 17, 2014, I went to plant olive trees as part of a peaceful protest against the imprisonment of two million people in the Gaza ghetto. Instead, they planted a bullet in my leg.

This happened in the eastern "buffer zone,quot;, where some of the protests of the Great March of Return took place. The buffer zone is a prohibited zone that extends along the northern and eastern portion of Israel’s heavily fortified fence with Gaza, its creation meant the loss of approximately 30 percent of the most fertile agricultural land in Gaza.

During the second Intifada (2000-2005), dozens of citrus and olive trees were razed and torn from the Gaza landscape to give way to this buffer zone, in the process aimed at farmers who simply wanted to cultivate their land.

For Palestinians in Gaza, the vulnerability and precariousness of life are evident daily. Living in constant fear has left the inhabitants marked by layers of multigenerational trauma. The loss of our natural resources due to the conflict has only led to more difficulties since we can no longer cultivate our land.

That is why I and the protest group that I co-founded in 2013, the Intifada Youth Coalition, decided to organize a symbolic but peaceful protest next to the fence surrounding the buffer zone, planting new olive trees.

The Intifada Youth Coalition is made up of young people from various refugee camps, grassroots groups and parties. We met to hold demonstrations in the buffer zone every two Fridays and we sailed alongside others to protest against the naval blockades on our coast like a fleet run by Palestinians.

The day they shot me

After a long week of preparation to plant the trees, the day arrived.

I sent a notification about our protest, describing our peaceful intentions, to embassies, consulates, press and human rights organizations in the Palestinian territories, Brussels, Geneva and New York, with the hope that they would convey our vision and message to the world. We also hope that publicity will encourage moderation by the soldiers who monitor the exclusion zone. After all, we were exercising our right to protest under international law and human rights; We just wanted to plant some trees.

It was a sunny Friday and the sky was blue, although full of drones. My mother, Halima, woke me up and called me to breakfast with my family. He prayed that this breakfast was not the last. My father, Ismail, who was a freedom fighter in his youth, was unusually silent. He has always been good at suppressing his feelings, but I realized that he was afraid for me. However, they could not prevent me from leaving, so they chose to show confidence and support for the statement that my friends and I wanted to make. After all, my parents themselves spent their youth protesting in Gaza. Both led nonviolent demonstrations in Jabalia and other refugee camps, where I grew up, during the first Intifada (1987-1991).

When I arrived at the fence that morning, I could see, in the distance, on the other side where my grandparents lived and cultivated the land in peace, an Israeli soldier standing at a high point. Just when I finished planting an olive tree, we were surrounded by tear gas and the soldier shot me directly. I could barely breathe or see and I stayed down to try to keep myself out of reach of the bullets that landed nearby. A bullet touched my hand. There were a few seconds of silence when I tried to run, and it was when another pierced my leg.

My friends heard my screams and the sound of the bullet and started shouting: "Majed, Majed. People, Majed gets shot, Majed gets shot!" Now I wonder if the soldier heard those screams and how he felt if he did.

I examined my leg and I could see that the bullet had passed directly, creating a hole large enough that I could insert my finger and see the finger from the other side. I could only crawl slowly. I tore my jeans and tried to tie the material over the entrance wound to stop the blood until my friends could reach me and quickly take me through the tear gas cloud and the rain of bullets.

My friends struggled to get me up, so they came more to help until we reached a safe distance. I knew there was a risk that I could not walk again, but the idea that weighed the most in my mind at the time was how my mother would react. I hoped that my parents were not watching the local news and that they did not know what had happened to me until I knew the extent of my injury.

But, of course, the news came almost immediately.

Yaser Murtaja, a graphic reporter and a good friend who was tragically killed by the Israeli security forces during the protests a year later, was with us. He carried his camera, his only weapon, and managed to document every second. He took the photo that accompanies this article.

My friends managed to take me in a tuk-tuk to a car, which transported me to the hospital. It was a 10-minute trip but it felt much longer. The pain was unbearable and I continued to faint.

At the hospital, I could see my father's relief when doctors told him he should walk again in three months. I talked to my mother, who had passed out when she heard that they had shot me, over the phone. "It means you're alive and you'll be home soon," he told me.

What would you say to the soldier who shot you?

The gunshot wound has left me with complications for life. A small piece remains embedded in my very scarred leg and causes muscle spasms. Last year, I could not walk for several days until the doctors in Germany, where I now live, decided to perform two operations on my knee. I was in the hospital for seven days, thanks to the care of my friends in Berlin.

These days I spend my time between Zurich and Berlin, working with refugees and organizations, including the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement.

"What would you say to the soldier who shot you?" I have asked several friends to make them imagine being in my place. This question has stayed with me and I have often felt the need to communicate with this anonymous soldier, to show how his actions affected me.

I want to ask: "How can it be so easy to pull a trigger that points to another human body? Is it like playing a video game? Why did you shoot me when I was clearly a civilian who did not represent any danger? What does it take? To dehumanize me , and therefore yourself, to be able to do it?

I want to know: Does that soldier think of my parents? Have you ever wanted to know who I am and if I lived or died? Was he shooting to kill?

The moment a bullet went through my leg was one of the most traumatic of my life. I know that I am "lucky,quot; to have survived, given the number of protesters who have lost their lives in Gaza. But emotions still overwhelm me every time I remember that moment.

Together with two Israeli members of the BDS movement, Majed Abusalama is being tried in Germany on charges of rape for interrupting a conversation by Aliza Lavie, an Israeli member of the Knesset, at Humboldt University in 2017.



The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.