Shania Twain: It was & # 39; beautifully twisted & # 39; end up with husband

Jim Wright for AARP THE MAGAZINE:
Shania twain She is reflecting on the alleged scandalous circumstances that led her to fall in love and marry her current husband and a health condition that threatened her career as a singer.
In 2008, the singer and first husband and famous record producer. Robert "Mutt,quot; Lange, with whom he shares a son, separated after 14 years of marriage. She has said that her friend Frédéric Thiébaud, husband of his assistant and close friend Marie-Anne ThiebaudHe told him that Mutt and his wife were having an affair. The singer leaned on Frédéric to get support in the middle of the breakup and the two were married in 2011. Shania has talked about her love life in interviews and in her 2011 memories, From this moment.
Shania told him AARP the Magazine in a cover interview for its February / March 2020 edition that for her and Frédéric to end together is "twisted, but so beautifully twisted."
Shania also spoke with the media about how he struggled to sing in 2003 and was diagnosed with dysphonia, a neurological disorder of the larynx. He said he consulted with many doctors over the years and that one finally discovered its root cause: Lyme disease, which had caused nerve damage. Shania revealed her diagnosis of Lyme disease in 2017.
Todd Williamson / January Images / Shutterstock
She said AARP the Magazine In 2018, his doctor surgically placed Gore-Tex stabilizers in the singer's throat to facilitate the work of his vocal muscles.
Shania, who continues to write new music, said keeping the muscles fit is still "a constant battle."
"Sometimes it overwhelms me to deal with things, but experience also teaches you to drive," he said. AARP the Magazine. "When you are older, you have a lot of experience in falling and getting up. You will not stop falling. But you will get better when you get up and shake. I believe that.
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m. and don't miss our Oscars 2020: Internal E Guide Special Friday, February 7 at 11 p.m.