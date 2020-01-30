Shania Twain: It was & # 39; beautifully twisted & # 39; end up with husband

Shania twain She is reflecting on the alleged scandalous circumstances that led her to fall in love and marry her current husband and a health condition that threatened her career as a singer.

In 2008, the singer and first husband and famous record producer. Robert "Mutt,quot; Lange, with whom he shares a son, separated after 14 years of marriage. She has said that her friend Frédéric Thiébaud, husband of his assistant and close friend Marie-Anne ThiebaudHe told him that Mutt and his wife were having an affair. The singer leaned on Frédéric to get support in the middle of the breakup and the two were married in 2011. Shania has talked about her love life in interviews and in her 2011 memories, From this moment.

Shania told him AARP the Magazine in a cover interview for its February / March 2020 edition that for her and Frédéric to end together is "twisted, but so beautifully twisted."