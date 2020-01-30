Shania Twain admits that her love story with husband Frederic Thiebaud is & # 39; so beautifully twisted & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLce8f16ebfc2d0c712cf9620650cc038c11% %MINIFYHTMLce8f16ebfc2d0c712cf9620650cc038c12%

The creator of hits & # 39; You & # 39; re Still the One & # 39; She is sincere about her marriage to her husband, with whom she joined for the first time because of her shared pain after her ex-spouse's romance.

Shania twain She has opened more about her love story with her husband Frederic Thiebaud. More than a decade after his 14-year marriage to Robert John "Mutt" Lange collapsed, the creator of hits "You & # 39; re Still the One" was reflected in an interview on how he found love once more in The businessman and Swiss businessman.

Taking advantage of the cover of AARP magazine for its February / March 2020 edition, the 54-year-old country singer described her relationship with Thiebaud as "twisted." Although he hastened to add, "But so beautifully twisted." Before they got together, Thiebaud was married to Marie-Anne, Twain's personal assistant and close friend who was having an affair with Lange.

Upon learning of Lange's infidelity, the five-time Grammy winner admitted that she fell into depression. "There were days that I really didn't care if I arrived tomorrow," he said in the interview. "Survival is everything. I was in quicksand. I panicked, like everyone else, but I didn't give up. I found a way out."

By linking with Thiebaud for their shared anguish, Twain soon discovered that their friendship became romance. The two got engaged in 2010, the same year he ended his divorce from Lange. Days after the news of their engagement broke out, they got married in a small ceremony in Rincon, Puerto Rico.

In addition to talking about their marriage, Twain also shared his point of view on aging. "Age brings perspective," said one's mother. "Every day I learn something new. And I plan to do it until the day of my death."

In another part of the interview, Twain discussed finally feeling comfortable in his own skin. "I am more comfortable with my body now than when I was younger," he said. "It was really a struggle back then. But with age, you ask: & # 39; OK, how many more years do I have to live, and do I really want to live feeling negative about myself and the things I can't change? & # 39; "