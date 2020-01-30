Shakira defended himself after people said he didn't deserve to head the Super Bowl halftime show

%MINIFYHTML9275ecbc5dad0f7822642478a87efd3211% %MINIFYHTML9275ecbc5dad0f7822642478a87efd3212%

Meanwhile, the hit singer of & # 39; Hips Don & # 39; t Lie & # 39; and Jennifer Lopez promise they will pay tribute to Kobe Bryant during the expected set in Miami.

The Super Bowl LIV is only a few days away, but there are still some people who wonder why Jennifer Lopez I should share the stage with Shakira In his halftime show. Because of this, many others have come in defense of the 42-year-old singer to the point where her name began to be a trend in social networks.

It all started after the New York Post shared an article titled: "Jennifer Lopez is too big to share the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show," apparently assuming Shakira doesn't deserve to head the next event in Miami. Apparently, more than a thousand people accepted the publication as they left a like on it, but many others thought otherwise and were upset about it.

Someone commented angrily: "WHY would it make sense not to make Shakira make the super bowl with the amount of attraction he has on a huge world level?" Another intervened: "This entire column shows a lack of musical knowledge beyond conventional American waves. Shakira is a global icon. One of the best in history."

"The people who say that J-Lo is bigger than Shakira are the same morons who think the NFL is bigger than & # 39; soccer & # 39;", one shared his opinion, and another simply said: "This slander Shakira will NOT prosper. " Another person was really furious, "FRRRR YOU WILL NOT DISAPPEAR @shakira … EVERYONE KNEW JLO WAS STEALING SONGS … okaayaaa, let's not do much."

Shakira and J.Lo will headline the LIV Super Bowl halftime show at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens in Florida on February 2. During a press conference prior to the big event, Latin superstars said they would pay tribute to Kobe Bryant during the show "We will all remember Kobe on Sunday and celebrate life and diversity in this country," Shakira said. "I am sure I would be very proud to see the message we are trying to convey on stage that day."