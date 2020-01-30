Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor moved through the city





B-town is always full of news and new projects. Not only that, celebrities often go out to the city for their daily shooting schedules, gym sessions, outings with friends and family and what not. All this keeps the ball rolling in B-town. Today too many celebrities came out wearing their best style even if it was casual. We made the Bollywood hottie, Kartik Aaryan, be in place for a calendar session when he arrived looking smarter than ever. The boy posed happily for the shutters before heading to a hectic day at work. In the same session Kartik's good friend, Ananya Panday, was seen. The actress landed there after finishing a day's work on the sets of her movie Khaali Peeli. His co-star of Khaali Peeli, Ishaan Khatter, was also clicked on the movie sets today. Ishaan opted for an informal appearance to pose for the paparazzi.



Shutterbugs also interrupted Ishaan's older brother, Shahid Kapoor, after a rigorous gym session in the city with a totally hot appearance. Another star, which was taken today was Varun Dhawan, when it came out after a dubbing session in a popular city studio. The actor was busy on duty and, therefore, did not wait too long for the paparazzi and quickly walked away on his trip. Finally, we clicked on the pretty girl Janhvi Kapoor at an access point in the city after she enjoyed a meal with friends. Check out all the images below.

