Seth Rogen joins forces with the screenwriter of & # 39; The Batman & # 39; to adapt & # 39; Memetic & # 39;

Based on the horror comic by James Tynion IV, this big screen adaptation focuses on a deadly Internet meme that sends viewers into violent rages and leads to the collapse of society.

Seth Rogen has joined forces with the co-writer of "The batman"for the big screen adaptation of the horror comic" Boom! ".

"Memetic"will be written by Mattson Tomlin, the man behind the long awaited restart of Caped Crusader, directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson.

Based on the work of James Tynion IV, the film focuses on a deadly Internet meme, called Good Time Sloth, which sends viewers to violent attacks and leads to the collapse of society.

Tomlin is also currently developing the comic adaptation "Fear Agent" for Amazon.