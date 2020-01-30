Selena Gomez: & # 39; Justin Bieber emotionally abused me !! & # 39;

Pop singer Selena Gomez has clarified the inspiration behind her hit song, "Lose You To Love Me."

In the song, Selena recounts an abusive relationship, and until now, fans only suspected that the song was about her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber.

"It has a different meaning for me now than when I wrote it. I felt that I didn't get a respectful closure, and I had accepted it, but I know I needed some way of saying some things I wish I had," he told NPR. "It's not a hate song; it's a song that says: I had something beautiful and I would never deny that it wasn't that. It was very difficult and I'm happy it was over. And I felt it was a great way to say, you know, it's done, and I understand it, and I respect it, and now I'm entering another chapter. "

The store then asked him directly if the song was about Bieber:

You had to put the name. I understand, "he told the publication before sharing that,quot; he was the victim of some abuse. "That certain abuse was emotional abuse.

"Yes, and I think it's something that I had to find a way to understand as an adult. And I had to understand the choices I was making. As much as I definitely don't want to spend the rest of my life." When talking about this, I am very proud to be able to say that I feel stronger than I have felt and I have found a way to get through it with the greatest possible grace. "