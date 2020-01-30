Savannah Guthrie with her dress upside down is the best mood

We all had those days!
Savannah Guthrie It only proved that it can be a highly qualified station with a prosperous career, but when it comes to putting on clothes in the morning, sometimes it even has problems. the Today The show's host shared a hilarious photo on her Instagram of herself with her dress on the wrong path, and her reaction is epic.
"I put the dress upside down and too late to change it, so now I'm like," she captioned two photos of herself that seemed less than satisfied. He even talked about the moment on the air with his co-hosts. Hoda Kotb Y Craig melvin. "Look, that's why I dressed upside down today. I was distracted," she shared. "I've been awake since 3:30 a.m. watching the game."
Savannah doesn't let the little guy mislead her. In fact, then he went to the social media platform to share a photo of his agility.
The mother of two posted a photo of herself literally tilted back. "Things I could do before children," subtitled the impressive image. Let Savannah always find the joyful side of life.
Whatever happens, we are happy to see the television host working again, after she revealed in November that she had suffered vision loss after receiving a blow to the eye with one of her son's toys. "And it tore my retina," Savannah shared. "Actually, it happened last week and then I lost sight in my right eye about 24 hours later. And it turned out to be something serious, they were afraid that my retina would come off."
Fortunately, the host is back in repair and is much better. You know, apart from the whole dress upside down!
