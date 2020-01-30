Savannah Guthrie with her dress upside down is the best mood

We all had those days!

Savannah Guthrie It only proved that it can be a highly qualified station with a prosperous career, but when it comes to putting on clothes in the morning, sometimes it even has problems. the Today The show's host shared a hilarious photo on her Instagram of herself with her dress on the wrong path, and her reaction is epic.

%MINIFYHTMLd2846814f4179e58ecb04326da03d30a13% %MINIFYHTMLd2846814f4179e58ecb04326da03d30a14%

"I put the dress upside down and too late to change it, so now I'm like," she captioned two photos of herself that seemed less than satisfied. He even talked about the moment on the air with his co-hosts. Hoda Kotb Y Craig melvin. "Look, that's why I dressed upside down today. I was distracted," she shared. "I've been awake since 3:30 a.m. watching the game."

Savannah doesn't let the little guy mislead her. In fact, then he went to the social media platform to share a photo of his agility.