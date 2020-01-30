Savannah Chrisley's fiance, Nic Kerdiles, offers a relationship update

Savannah Chrisleypromised Nic Kerdiles He is professing his love for her in the midst of speculation about their relationship, while acknowledging that the two have had "many trials and tribulations,quot; … and that sometimes it makes them nervous.

the Chrisley tastes better Star and his fiance got engaged during Christmas 2018 and caused rumors of a breakup at the end of last year. Nic then said about his dad Todd Chrisleypodcast Chrisley Confessions that he and Savannah were well and still engaged, and added: "We are working on ourselves every day and in our relationship." Savannah then said in an E! News interview that, while she and Nic are still engaged, are "receding,quot; in their relationship.

Nic recently shared on his Instagram page a picture of a smiling Samantha, who doesn't wear an engagement ring. It has not been seen with one in the new Instagram photos in months.

"This is something special," wrote Nic. "I'm not sure how I was lucky to have found my best friend so early in my life. While others may think differently from what they see on Instagram, our relationship has had so many trials and tribulations … but what it does that this so special is that our love never renounces. "

"@savannahchrisley, sometimes you can bother me, but you bother me while you love me unconditionally (smile emoji) … so thanks for that (kiss emoji)! I am very proud of the woman you have become and work for keep being. I love you baby! "