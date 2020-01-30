Sara Ali Khan digs in Kartik Aaryan for saying she's not ready to get married





Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have been in the news for their supposed intermittent romance. But the two seem to have made peace with each other after they apparently finished. By promoting their next film together, Sara and Kartik had a great time in reality shows, promotional events and media interactions.





His last concert was in a reality dance show where this duo of Love Aaj Kal played a fun round with the hosts. When Kartik was questioned about his plans to marry, he quickly replied that he was not yet ready for that. This seemed to amuse Sara, who instantly asked Kartik: "Are you ready for a relationship but not for marriage?"

The two also talked about how they handle the breakups. Kartik said he doesn't feel comfortable being friends with an ex, while Sara opposed his views and said he finds him well.









Kartik and Sara will share the big screen for the first time in Love Aaj Kal, by Imtiaz Ali, which opens on Valentine's Day.