Sander Berge: Sheffield United is close to reaching a club record deal for midfielder Genk | Soccer news

Sheffield United is about to reach an agreement to sign the Genk Sander Berge midfielder for a record club fee.

The 21-year-old, considered one of the best young midfield talents in Europe, was photographed alongside Blades chief Chris Wilder on Thursday morning.

The midfielder of 6 & # 39; 4 & # 39; & # 39; He has scored four goals in 23 league appearances for the current Belgian champions this season, along with six starts in the Champions League.

Sheffield United's goal is Sander Berge with Blades chief Chris Wilder (credit: HLN)

A lot of Premier League clubs have been linked to Berge in recent months, including Tottenham, West Ham and Burnley.

The possible signing would be a big blow to Wilder, who tried to get Berge last summer, with a rate that could match the club record that £ 20 million paid to Swansea by Oli McBurnie in the summer.

Last season, Berge played a crucial role in the winning season of the Genk championship, securing the fourth Belgian Pro League title.

More to follow …