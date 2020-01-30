Sander Berge: Sheffield United is close to reaching a club record deal for midfielder Genk | Soccer news

Last update: 01/30/20 9:11 am
Sheffield United is about to reach an agreement to sign the Genk Sander Berge midfielder for a record club fee.
The 21-year-old, considered one of the best young midfield talents in Europe, was photographed alongside Blades chief Chris Wilder on Thursday morning.
The midfielder of 6 & # 39; 4 & # 39; & # 39; He has scored four goals in 23 league appearances for the current Belgian champions this season, along with six starts in the Champions League.
A lot of Premier League clubs have been linked to Berge in recent months, including Tottenham, West Ham and Burnley.
The possible signing would be a big blow to Wilder, who tried to get Berge last summer, with a rate that could match the club record that £ 20 million paid to Swansea by Oli McBurnie in the summer.
Last season, Berge played a crucial role in the winning season of the Genk championship, securing the fourth Belgian Pro League title.
More to follow …
