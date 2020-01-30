San Francisco 49ers & # 39; shooting at full throttle & # 39 ;, says head coach Kyle Shanahan | NFL news

%MINIFYHTML9aacdd91f09d200205a3261e3ce5197711% %MINIFYHTML9aacdd91f09d200205a3261e3ce5197712%

There are still four days left for Super Bowl LIV, but the San Francisco 49ers already look ready and ready for the Kansas City Chiefs with two practices for this week.

"It's amazing," head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Wednesday. "I wish players could have two weeks each week to make a game plan. I mean they go out on a Wednesday today and shoot at full speed, it's not usually like that."

"We usually put up a game plan on Wednesday morning, and there are a lot of mistakes. You have to catch up as the week progresses. Usually, you feel pretty good on Saturday. But when you have one week left Through that, you feel much better. "

Shanahan said he made some new plays on Wednesday after removing some of the game plan last week, a luxury granted through the two-week window before Super Sunday.

It wasn't just the Niners' offense that clicked Wednesday.

"It was really fantastic," said cornerback Richard Sherman.

"I would say that today was one of our best practices. I will let the coaching staff say so, but everyone was really running. It was a very hard day."

Boss Andy Reid's head coach teams have historically been outstanding after a week off, 18-3 in the regular season and 5-2 in the postseason during his time in Kansas City and Philadelphia.

Many attribute that record to overtime for the crime to be prepared, but Sherman sees that the sword cuts both ways in this case.

"You hear all this about giving a team all this time to prepare, but you give it a great defense this time to prepare, it will be sharp," Sherman said.

"The boys are going to be in the details. They are going to be in every indicator, every personal adjustment, every adjustment we make defensively."

As expected, the 49ers are mostly healthy, with only three players limited by an injury on Wednesday's report: runner Tevin Coleman (shoulder), linebacker Kwon Alexander (pectoral) and deep Jaquiski Tartt (ribs).

Alexander and Tartt are expected to play, as they have done throughout the playoff race, while Coleman has a chance despite what looked like a serious injury suffered less than two weeks ago.

"Tevin looked good today," Shanahan said. "He is running very well, as he always does when he is healthy. So as the week goes by we will see how much pain tolerance can tolerate pain."

Whether Coleman can play or not, the 49ers feel comfortable distributing the workload. Raheem Mostert erupted for 220 yards and four touchdowns in the NFC Championship Game against Green Bay, but Shanahan said he has faith in every lap.

"I go into games that aren't really established, & # 39; hey, this guy will catch them all & # 39;" Shanahan said.

"When we enter, our boys are very similar, and everyone could be our number one at any time, which is not as stressful a decision as you would think, because everyone has done a good job."

While San Francisco is likely to have to throw more than the previous two games, in which Jimmy Garoppolo tried only 27 passes, Shanahan said the Chiefs' defense will dictate much of what the 49ers do.

"Our philosophy is fair, it depends on what the defensive philosophy is," he said. "We are trying to attack in everything we do. Whatever their fronts, whatever their coverage."

