Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Pooja Bedi at the screening of Jawaani Jaaneman

Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya Furniturewala have collaborated together for the first time in Jawaani Jaaneman of Nitin Kakkar. Although Saif and Tabu have worked together before this, debutant Alaya makes this collaboration fresh and the audience looks forward to it. The film revolves around the story of a middle-aged man, who refuses to abandon his life without worries and assume any responsibility for his actions. However, things change abruptly when his daughter, who has no idea, knocks on his door. Last night a special screening of the film was made in Mumbai and we took pictures of several celebrities who attended.


Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alaya Furniturewala, Pooja Bedi, Farhan Furniturewala, Ramesh Taurani, Chunkey Panday, Jackky Bhagnani, were some of those who clicked on the special screening last night. Check all the images below.


Saif Ali Khan


