Roger Federer reflects on the semifinal & # 39; horrible & # 39; at the Australian Open | Tennis news

Despite a semi-final experience & # 39; horrible & # 39 ;, Federer has no plans to retire

Roger Federer felt he went as far as he could at the Australian Open this year, but he described the experience of losing the semifinal against Novak Djokovic as "horrible."

The 38-year-old entered the last encounter with obstructed movement due to a groin injury and 12 hours and 44 minutes of time in the court that weighed.

Federer astonished both the crowd and Djokovic by climbing 5-2 in the first set before the seven-time Australian Open champion attacked him.

The Serbian forced the first set to a tiebreaker and continued from there to secure victory 7-6 (7-1) 6-4 6-3.

"At the end of the day, I think I'm very happy. I have to be happy with what I accomplished," Federer said of the tournament in general.

"It was the maximum to reach this tournament, especially after the Millman and Sandgren matches."

"Today was horrible, go through what I did. Good entry, good farewell, and in the middle is something to forget because you know you have a three percent chance of winning."

"You have to go for it. You never know."

"But, once you can see it coming, it won't work anymore, it's hard."

Despite his disappointment at his loss, Federer has a positive outlook when it comes to returning to Melbourne Park for the Grand Slam next year.

"You never know what the future holds. But especially at my age," the 38-year-old shared.

I am confident. I am happy how I feel. There are no plans to retire. We will see how the year goes, how everything goes with the family. We will go from there. Of course, I hope to return. Roger Federer about his future and his return to Melbourne

The holder of six Australian Open titles, and 20 Grand Slam titles in general, also believes he can increase that figure in the coming months.

"I think (he can win more Slams). I think having the year I had last year, also with what I have in my game and how I'm playing, I feel that."

The next chance to win that 21st title will be at Roland Garros in May, after he confirmed at the end of last year that he will play the four Grand Slams and the Olympic Games in Tokyo during his 2020 season.

