Robert De Niro is not interested in resolving a sexual harassment lawsuit with a former employee

Robert De Niro does not plan to resolve the lawsuit filed against him by a woman he previously employed. Page Six states that his lawyer told the court on Thursday that his client was not going to pay money to resolve the case.

Hillary Raimondi, De Niro's lawyer, told the court when Graham Chase Robinson observed that De Niro and his team were not going to spend the money to abandon the dispute. Reportedly, the Academy Award-winning actor was not there for today's audience.

As previously reported, Robinson filed a lawsuit against Robert and his production company, Canal Productions, for a whopping $ 12 million in October last year, accusing him of verbal abuse, sexist behavior and other creepy insinuations.

Although the 37-year-old man had the title of vice president of production, he says he was still obliged to listen to his sexual jokes, set his table and even do the laundry sometimes. De Niro filed a lawsuit against his former assistant in August for $ 3 million, accusing Robinson of stealing air miles.

Later, Robinson threatened to write a book detailing all the alleged transgressions of Mr. De Niro. When journalists approached her outside the courtroom, Chase-Robinson declined to comment.

Suzy Kerr reported in October 2019 that Graham Chase Robinson had filed a $ 12 million civil lawsuit against Robert De Niro, accusing him of several transgressions, including harassment, gender discrimination and wage violations.

She claims that Robert forced her to do all kinds of things that her employees were not required to do. Followers of the case know that Robinson filed his lawsuit approximately two months after De Niro sued preventively for embezzlement.

ME! News reported that Robinson began working with the iconic actor in 2008. In the last ten years, he managed to reach the Vice President of Production and Finance. However, she quit her job in April 2019. She claims that Robert always referred to her as her assistant, rather than as vice president of the organization.



