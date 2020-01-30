Richard Sherman's self-negotiated contract and the case to hire an agent

%MINIFYHTML8419f70989d84cec0adcbed60214f4c411% %MINIFYHTML8419f70989d84cec0adcbed60214f4c412%

Richard Sherman has never been one to avoid controversy or go against the flow, on or off the field. So it was not a complete surprise when, two years ago, the 49ers Pro Bowl cornerback decided to represent himself in free agency and negotiate his own contract without an agent after his release from the Seahawks.

The Stanford graduate is one of the brightest minds that play today. He is not the first NFL player to act as his own agent, although the few who have negotiated on his own behalf in the past generally earned a minimum wage. In Sherman's case, the main terms of the contract were well defined and only some incentives were needed.

He ended up signing a $ 27 million agreement with San Francisco with only $ 9.0 million guaranteed, which generated criticism at that time.

Upon arriving at the Pro Bowl, being selected as the second All-Pro team and achieving a game time bonus this season, Sherman has added approximately $ 5 million to his $ 27 million base during the 2018, 2019 and 2020 seasons.

I know you think he did well in the final analysis of his contract. In recent weeks, Sherman on Twitter has attacked several media people who questioned his wisdom regarding the negotiation on his own and the resulting contract, which could have reached $ 39 million if he had reached all the incentives.

And I did 13. Both happy parties. But I see you didn't mention any contract that you negotiated – Richard Sherman (@ RSherman_25) January 17, 2020

I would love to see the contracts you have negotiated. We guarantee that you have never negotiated a better deal after a major injury. Bet your salary – Richard Sherman (@ RSherman_25) January 17, 2020

It also comes from an Achilles, but hey, let's listen to its "experts." I would love to see you achieve a third – Richard Sherman (@ RSherman_25) January 17, 2020

I hate to burst Sherman's bubble, but the facts are that he accepted a $ 3 million limited warranty when signing, along with another $ 2 million bonus on the list when he showed up at last year's training camp. That effective guarantee of $ 5 million is only 13 percent of the maximum attainable income of $ 39 million, which is well below the market for a player who had done four Pro Bowls at that time, even if it came from major surgery.

Most established veterans who have been elite players in the past will get at least 50 percent of the guaranteed contract.

It fits Sherman's personality to act as his own agent. But I raised an eyebrow at a 30-year-old person who assumed this responsibility after the Achilles injury ended his 2017 season in Week 10. He was entering a situation in which those teams interested in him would want to tread carefully Commitment financial. He had also just played under one of the biggest corner contracts in the league with $ 14 million per year, so his expectations would be high.

Sherman probably felt he could afford to take the risks inherent in negotiating his own contract, perhaps because he had earned a lot of money in his previous seven seasons (almost $ 50 million, according to Spotrac). And with a great deal of self-confidence, he believed he could face any general manager just as he regularly blocks the main NFL receivers.

As a former NFL general manager and president who negotiated contracts for 20 years, I never negotiated a contract with one of my own players directly.

I wouldn't have minded sitting at the negotiating table with a player, as long as I was balanced and could control his emotions. Nor would my trading strategy have changed. I always tried to reach an agreement that both parties considered fair.

I also tried my best to maintain a positive attitude in a negotiation and not to emphasize a player's weaknesses. I wouldn't have worried to insult a player face to face, because he always acted on the assumption that whatever he said to an agent would return to the player.

If I had negotiated with a player like Sherman, I would not have missed the opportunity to get a much-favored treatment by the team. I never wanted to destroy an agent or player in a negotiation. He believed that if they felt taken advantage of, it could affect future negotiations with the agent about the particular player or negatively affect the opportunity to sign a free agent that the agent represented.

After all, he was working within a system, which is still in place, that said NFL players could reach free agency after their fourth season, as long as the team did not give them a franchise tag. .

I would have recommended that Sherman hire an agent to take care of his employment contract, and I don't say it just because I am currently working as a consultant for a group of agents.

Relying on the Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections is certainly an unstable proposal due to the popularity contests that generally determine who forms those teams. It looks good now that Sherman earned his guaranteed 2020 base salary by making the Pro Bowl this season, but if he were a player he would prefer that a more objective factor (such as playing time) serve as a trigger for that guarantee.

Nor did he visit a team other than the 49ers, which limited his bargaining power with John Lynch and the San Francisco bosses. I think it would have helped him increase the guarantees and reduce the active list bonuses he ended up winning ($ 125,000 per game for a maximum of $ 2 million in the initial agreement) if he had found another team to bid for his services.

Even if he made a couple of calls to other GMs, it is obvious that Sherman was determined to play in his home state of California and in the Bay Area, where he attended college, so he could take revenge twice a year against the team. Seahawks who gave on him.

Sherman could have benefited from the fact that good agents and their support staff do much more for their players than just handle their contract. They help with the transition to a new city for a player and his family in terms of housing, schools for children and other needs. They coordinate marketing activities, which for a player known as Sherman can add millions in revenues off the field (so he probably had to take the time to investigate and then hire an external marketing company).

Cunning agents help build the charitable efforts of a player and his base. They help establish an excellent off-season training regime that is so important for extending the races. They find qualified doctors to get second opinions on injuries when necessary and fight against fines from the league or club by launching appeals for their client clients.

I strongly believe that Sherman would have done better, in his contract and in his personal existence, with an agent to represent him.

He had already earned enough money during his years in Seattle for him, his wife and children to prepare for life. I don't see how saving the commission of 3 percent paid to an agent is worth the time spent investigating the salaries of the cornerbacks, talking with the Players Association about the necessary steps and participating in the actual negotiation process, in addition to losing in the other services that an agent provides.

Jeff Diamond is a former president of the Titans and former vice president / general manager of the Vikings. He was selected NFL Executive of the Year in 1998. Diamond is currently a business and sports consultant who also performs streaming and online media work. Makes appearances in corporate / civic groups and university classes on negotiation and business management / sports sports. He is the former president and CEO of The Ingram Group. Follow Jeff on Twitter: @jeffdiamondNFL.