RHONJ – Teresa Giudice and Caroline Manzo meet for Sabra Hummus Super Bowl commercial

Royal Housewives of New Jersey The star Teresa Giudice and her former co-star Caroline Manzo met in secret in December to film a Super Bowl commercial for Sabra hummus, and no one had a clue what was happening, not even Caroline's son, Albie Manzo.

The former enemies apparently avoided turning the tables when they joined forces for the announcement, and Guidice's lawyer, James J. Leonard, said Page six that his client enjoyed filming the commercial with Manzo.

"Teresa really enjoyed participating in this commercial and is excited to air it," Leonard said. “There is nothing more visible and iconic in the world of advertising than a Super Bowl commercial. To imply Housewives it simply shows powerful and iconic that the brand remains even after all these years. "

He added that everything went "very well,quot; between Giudice and Manzo because they are both professionals. Leonard believes that people will love the hummus commercial when they see it on Sunday.

How Rhonj Fans know that Giudice and Manzo were friends when the show premiered in Bravo in 2009. But, their relationship quickly crumbled and they went from friends to enemies. Teresa even suggested that Manzo possibly informed the feds about her and Joe Giudice's finances that they ended up with Teresa and Joe in prison for bankruptcy fraud.

Teresa and Caroline have not appeared in Rhonj together since Season 5 in 2013. And, meeting with the microphone in the business session was the first time they had seen each other since.

Caroline's son, Albie, had no idea that her mother and Teresa met for the commercial, and said in her Dear Albie Podcast that booked a plane ticket to Los Angeles a few days before filming.

"It is not known what the future holds for these two, but perhaps this hummus is strong enough to repair the rift between these two women."@electronic news https://t.co/bWtgB4g1ZT through @electronic news – Sabra (@Sabra) January 23, 2020

Albie explained that she arrived at the studio about 45 minutes after her mother, and Caroline and Teresa had already combed their hair and makeup. Albie said she hadn't seen Teresa in years and couldn't remember the last time she saw her in person.

Albie says that when Teresa entered she didn't waste time and hugged her immediately. He added that everything was "totally fine,quot; between his mother and Teresa. Albie says she never had problems with Teresa when they filmed Rhonj, and used to send text messages often. He also revealed that she is always trying to establish a relationship with people.

"The problems that Teresa and her mother have, in my opinion, I think, are at Teresa's end, but I think I don't think she necessarily realizes it," Albie said.

Then he shared "the honest truth of God." Albie said that her reading about the situation is that her mother and Teresa were having fun filming the commercial, explaining that they were in a room together and that they were actually having a good time.

Super Bowl LIV airs on Sunday on Fox.



