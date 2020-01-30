RHONJ – Jackie Goldschneider reveals that her eating disorder almost kills her

During the most recent episode of Royal Housewives of New Jersey, the star Jackie Goldschneider became real with her co-stars Melissa Gorga and Margaret Josephs about how her anorexia almost killed her.

"I want them to understand that overcoming an eating disorder and reaching a place in their life where they can eat something and agree with that, people do not understand how difficult it was to overcome that," Goldschneider said during lunch. with Gorga and Josephs.

Goldschneider also explained that her father had no more than the best intentions (he told her that her eating disorder "was almost worth it,quot; because it makes her "a good inspiration for children who are heavy,quot;), but she doesn't think she really understood what I was going through when I was twenty years old.

Josephs then asked him how he decided to receive treatment for his eating disorder, and the 43-year-old woman said it took him to the point that when he was on the scale he weighed "nothing."

To explain more, Goldschneider said she and her husband Evan went to an all-inclusive resort in Mexico for their honeymoon, but the only thing she ate during the holidays was canned tuna and apples she brought with her.

Goldschneider said tearfully that when he got home and jumped on the scale, he realized: "Okay, I'm going to die." At that moment he decided that he needed help because if he didn't, he wasn't going to do it. survive

the Rhonj Star decided to open up to his co-stars about his problems with food after he had an argument with Josephs about accusations that Goldschneider doesn't think about food and doesn't eat much.

Jackie Goldschneider has spoken in the past about her battle against anorexia. She said Persons in the magazine in 2018 that she was the thinnest person in the room, and that she was always going to be the thinnest person in the room because that was her identity and that was what she wanted.

She also said We weekly at the end of last year it was not easy to talk about your eating disorder in Rhonj, but if it resonates with others and possibly helps people know that they are not alone, then she is happy to do so. Even so, when people joke that they don't eat, it bothers her.

New episodes of Royal Housewives of New Jersey Air on Wednesday nights in Bravo.



