Results of the NBA All-Star 2020 vote: full list of headlines, reservations for the East and West Conference lists

No more ballots. The results are ready. It's time to reveal the 2020 NBA All-Stars.

The Lakers forward, LeBron James, led all Western Conference players with more than six million fan votes, making him a Star captain for the third consecutive year. The reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo escaped with the vote of the Eastern Conference, so get ready for a rematch between Team LeBron and Team Giannis in Chicago.

Keep in mind that headlines and reservations will not be linked to your conferences for the All-Star Game, but will be thrown into a group and recruited by the captains. Think of this as a recreational game, except that everyone involved is ridiculously good at basketball and earns millions of dollars. (You can read more about the process below).

Here is the full breakdown before the All-Star weekend …

Results of the NBA All-Star 2020 vote

Initiators of the Eastern Conference (two guards, three strikers)

Position Player Equipment Fan rank Player rank Media range Weighted Score Sun Kemba walker Celts 3 one one 2.0 Sun Bring young Hawks one 3 two 1.75 F Giannis Antetokounmpo * Dollars one one one one F Pascal Siakam Raptors two 3 4 4 2.75 F Joel Embiid 76ers 3 two two 2.5

*Captain

Initiators of the Western Conference (two guards, three strikers)

Position Player Equipment Fan rank Player rank Media range Weighted Score Sun Luka Doncic Mavericks one one one one Sun James harden Rocket two two two two F Lebron James* Lakers one one one one F Anthony Davis Lakers two two two two F Kawhi Leonard Scissors 3 3 3 3

*Captain

Reservations of the Eastern Conference (two guards, three frontcourt, two jokers)

Position Player Equipment

Reservations will be announced on January 30.

Western Conference Reserves (two guards, three frontcourt, two jokers)

Position Player Equipment

Reservations will be announced on January 30.

How does the NBA All-Star voting process work?

The fan vote represents 50 percent of the total vote to determine the NBA Star Game holders. Current players and members of the media divide the other 50 percent. Each ballot consists of two guards and three players from the frontcourt of each conference. NBA head coaches choose reservations, and league commissioner Adam Silver chooses injury replacements if necessary.

The All-Star captains will then select their teams from the group of eligible players (starters in the first round, reservations in the second round). The captains will be selected according to the players who get the most votes from fans in each conference. They are not required to write based on the affiliation or position of the conference.

Key dates before the NBA 2020 All-Star Game