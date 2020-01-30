Remembering our favorite moments of Kobe Bryant

%MINIFYHTMLe40d39fe469412dc65596100a415753311% %MINIFYHTMLe40d39fe469412dc65596100a415753312%

Although we lost a legend too soon, it will always be celebrated. We gather some of our favorites, fun, cheerful and encouraging Moments of Kobe Bryant To honor his legacy.

Kobe was known to be a beast on the court, but some of these moments will also show him killing him in other parts of his life.

From the duties of husband and dad, to the commercial and student duties, enjoy this thread of incredible Kobe moments.

%MINIFYHTMLe40d39fe469412dc65596100a415753313% %MINIFYHTMLe40d39fe469412dc65596100a415753314% Well, here is my favorite Kobe Bryant moment and it's from Kobe's last game, where the last 3 minutes were developed as an absolute movie. And there is this moment … after he froze the game where the camera crew catches Vanessa kissing him and … my heart 🥺😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/gBY72e92Kc – Malcolm Elliott (@MalcolmMusic) January 27, 2020

I remember when Chris Rock was trying to talk to Kobe on the sidelines, but Kobe was so in the area that he completely ignored him. pic.twitter.com/0VzVeozvro – 🥃💨 (@mattwhitlockPM) January 26, 2020

In 1996, Kobe told his mother: I met such a nice, beautiful, intelligent and sweet person. "Her name is Brandy, she's a beautiful mom. Then, when (Brandy) called, she said:" My mom could let me go " I thought it was very sweet. " Brandy: It will always be my date, boy. LEG✨LEGENDS. pic.twitter.com/WwuNTVSD0J – jean (@ b4thglow) January 27, 2020

Kobe's verse on the remix "Say my name,quot; with Destiny’s Child. pic.twitter.com/FwepJ0JrsH – HipHopHotspot (@HipHopxHotspot) January 27, 2020

This is my favorite video of Kobe Bryant. He is not the highlight of basketball, but is a loving father with his beautiful family. Praying for Vanessa and the rest of her family right now. My heart hurts for them 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/MZOVljIL57 – Summer joy (@ HollyGoNightly1) January 27, 2020

They no longer make iconic cameos like this https://t.co/e0TbwKPjvM – Bri (@BriMalandro) January 26, 2020

To this day, this is one of my favorite videos. pic.twitter.com/lzOlcSL6Ou – tty (@OhYaNameTaty) January 26, 2020

A fun moment of Kobe 😭 pic.twitter.com/NaOxo9lBAY – KB 8.24 💜💛 (@TimsDatDude) January 27, 2020

Kobe and Vanessa. If it is not this. I don't want it♾❤️ pic.twitter.com/47iuXVqF28 – Cardi T (@TheSportsHubb) January 28, 2020