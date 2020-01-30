Ratna Pathak Shah will play Ranveer Singh's mother in Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Ranveer Singh is preparing for the launch of Kabir Khan & # 39; 83. The movie's promotions have begun. Recently, the entire & # 39; 83 team headed to Chennai for the release of the movie poster. But that's not all for Ranveer. The actor will play a typical Gujarati man in the next Yash Raj Films, Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

Today, according to reports in a newspaper, Ratna Pathak Shah has been cornered to play Ranveer Singh's mother in it. Interestingly, the director of Jayeshbhai Jordaar, debutante Divyang Thakkar, was also an actor. He was one of the protected actress of the veteran actress, while doing theater with her. Ratna shared: "A few months ago, a young actor came to me with a script. The actors who make films can be difficult, so I was cautious when I started reading, but at the end of the script I was completely entertained. The story not only had a message, but I also had a heart. Talk about issues close to my heart. " In addition to Ranveer, the film also stars Arjun Reddy actress Shalini Pandey. Well, we are very excited to see this on the big screen, and you?