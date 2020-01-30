Rangers aim for loan agreement with Florian Kamberi after Jermain Defoe injury | Soccer news

Eduardo Herrera leaves the Rangers to join the Puebla Club in a permanent deal





Rangers are interested in signing the loan of Florian Kamberi from Hibernian

The rangers have asked Hibernian about a loan movement for Florian Kamberi.

The 24-year-old striker has scored eight goals in all competitions for Hibernian this season.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard seeks to reinforce his front line after Jermain Defoe injured a calf in Wednesday's 2-0 victory over Ross County.

Any agreement for Kamberi would include a purchase option.

Meanwhile, Eduardo Herrera left the Rangers to join the Mexican side of the Puebla Club in a permanent agreement.

Eduardo Herrera made only 23 appearances for the Rangers

The 31-year-old arrived in Ibrox with a three-year contract in 2017, but only made 23 appearances in the Premier League club.

Herrera spent last season on loan on the Mexican side of Santos Laguna before joining the partner of the MX League club Necaxa on loan at the beginning of the current campaign.

The Mexican international has now completed a permanent return to his home country.

How to follow the deadline with Sky Sports

Sky sports news – Channel 409 – will bring you breaking news, reactions and analysis throughout the day from reporters across the country and guests of renowned studios such as Joleon Lescott, Neil Warnock, Graeme Le Saux, Mark Hughes and Jaap Stam.

Our integral Transfer center The blog will bring you all the latest news and developments in the leagues from 6 a.m., while we will take you live to the newsroom broadcasting more than four hours of Sky Sports News & # 39; Deadline for coverage.

Join us from 9-10 a.m., 12-1 p.m., 7-8 p.m. and 10-11.30 p.m. through the Sky Sports website and application, as well as on Twitter @SkySportsNews and through Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

Watch Sky sports news at any time by logging into skysports.com, applications or Sky Go if it is on the move and only £ 9.99 will cost you a day pass with NOW TV.

If you are away from home, be sure to continue @SkySportsNews for breaking news and use #Deadline See yourself involved!