R,amp;B singer Ciara announces that she is pregnant! (Photos)

By
Bradley Lamb
R,amp;B singer Ciara and her NFL superstar husband, Russell Wilson, expect their third child. According to online reports, Ciara has been six months.

She announced her pregnancy on Instagram this morning:

