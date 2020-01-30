R,amp;B singer Ciara announces that she is pregnant! (Photos)

R,amp;B singer Ciara and her NFL superstar husband, Russell Wilson, expect their third child. According to online reports, Ciara has been six months.

She announced her pregnancy on Instagram this morning:

The couple are already parents of their daughter, Sienna, 2 years old, and Future, 5, son of Ciara with rapper Future.

Ciara hinted that she may have been pregnant in November, during an interview with Extra. At that time, he told the reporter: "If you ask [Russell], we are talking about eight babies." He added: "We will go one day at a time, but I definitely hope to have more children … We have time for that.

Ciara, 34, and Seattle Field Marshal Seahawks Wilson, 30, celebrated their three-year wedding anniversary in July, and. “We went to Fiji … and that was a lot of fun! It was a short and fast trip for us, but really good. ”