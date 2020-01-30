Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha return from their holiday in Shillong



Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha are one of the most adorable couples in B-town. They have been in a relationship for a long time now. The couple has been together during all the difficult times and are now enjoying their golden days. Rajkummar and Patralekha often get cold in Mumbai, enjoying their lunch and dinner dates from time to time. The two even go on vacation together.



Since the last days, Rajkummar and Patralekha were in Shillong, enjoying a vacation with their family and friends. Today we broke both when they returned to the bay. Both posed happily for the photos before moving away on their trip. Check out his latest photos from the airport below.

