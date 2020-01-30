R. Kelly's request to reveal the identities of the accusers is denied

WENN / FayesVision

Earlier this month, the singer's lawyers in disgrace submitted a request to unmask two women making accusations against him, as both were listed as Jane Doe in court documents.

R. KellyOn Wednesday, January 29, a judge denied the request to reveal the identity of two women accusing him of sexual abuse.

The singer of "I Believe I Can Fly" was arrested last year (2019) on a federal indictment of 13 counts of sexual abuse in Chicago, while also facing a trial for extortion and sex trafficking in New York, where he is being held at present. without bail

Jane Doe No. 2 states that she and Kelly had sex in 1999, when she was 16, while Jane Doe No. 3 claimed that Kelly kept her locked in a room in a Chicago recording studio for three days without food and sexually. He attacked her while he was unconscious.

However, in his ruling, Brooklyn federal judge Ann Donnelly explained that he had denied the request after prosecutors had "proven" that the singer has the ability to interfere with his case from prison.

The prosecution team cited "cases in which the defendant has eluded prison protocols for communicating with third parties, including through abuse of the legal mail system and using the telephone of a prison staff member" in his argument, Donnelly wrote.

But Kelly's defense attorney, Steve Greenberg, argued that the singer "simply has no means or methods to engage in obstructive behavior."

He also said that he and his team cannot "properly prepare for the trial without knowing who each of the alleged" victims "are.

The prosecution team stated in court documents that they will reveal the identities of the accusers two weeks before the trial begins.

Kelly pleaded not guilty to all accusations.